FRUITLAND — During the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 28, Payette County Ambulance Director Rick Funk approached councilors with a request to increase the hourly wages paid to his full-time staff. The issue at hand, he said, is that paramedics have in recent months been migrating to nearby ambulance districts which offer higher salaries.
“We’re struggling; We’re losing more and more people. I just lost another one to Ada County, just because their wages are going through the roof,” Funk told the council. “Now we’ve got agencies out of Oregon sending flyers to paramedics all through the state offering an $18,000 sign-on bonus.”
Recent paramedic resignations have forced Funk to keep one of its three ambulances out of service due to lack of staffing, he said.
“I’m not looking to beat the other services… even what I’ve requested isn’t going to match them at this point, but I’m hoping to do is … retain who we have.”
As Funk has observed, migration for better pay is a problem which has been experienced throughout the country. He noted that ambulance agencies in Nevada are also attracting paramedics from Idaho.
“Everyone’s trying to poach from everywhere right now.”
As observed by City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy, the city’s coffers do offer the ability to pay increased fees to Payette County Ambulance. She observed that the city has $260,000 in capital projects monies available, and that the city would need to borrow $70,000 of it to accommodate Funk’s request.
However, Pearcy also observed that the city is due for a reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $78,000, to help with paying salaries. An exact date for when the money is to arrive was not known to the council before press time, but City Administrator Stuart Grimes said he received email confirmation that the reimbursement is on its way.
The city received no ARPA funds, however, for paramedics.
“The county got it all,” said Pearcy.
While short staffing remains a challenge for Funk, he did observe that there were rays of sunshine poking through the clouds.
“I’m hoping as things [involving COVID-19] start to slow down, we’re going to start seeing more and more people back on the market looking for work. We have had a couple of applications come in here recently, which is good because we’ve gone months without anyone applying.”
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve Funk’s request for up to $2 more per hour per employee, depending on their job title, seconded by Councilor Kari Peterson. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0. The increase does not affect part-time employees’ pay, but Funk said that he will work to improve their pay through an upcoming budget workshop.
Funk said his department’s revenue is presently averaging $170,000 per month. He told the council he is also working with the Payette County Board of Commissioners to allocate additional money for wages.
