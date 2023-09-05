FRUITLAND — During a public hearing at its regular meeting on Aug. 28, the Fruitland City Council reviewed proposed Ordinance No. 704, which would update city code with a new section specifically dealing with industrial sewage disposal. The new code stems from new regulations handed down from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality — 40-CFR — requiring cities’ officials to submit plans for approval by that department, as noted by City Administrator Stuart Grimes.

“What happened is the [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] took the national pollution discharge elimination system and delegated it to Idaho DEQ for the Idaho pollution discharge elimination system,” said Levi Howell, a project manager with Ardurra Engineering in Meridian who drafted the ordinance. “They [DEQ] mandated cities to [act as a] control authority for the industrial users.”



