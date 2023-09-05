FRUITLAND — During a public hearing at its regular meeting on Aug. 28, the Fruitland City Council reviewed proposed Ordinance No. 704, which would update city code with a new section specifically dealing with industrial sewage disposal. The new code stems from new regulations handed down from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality — 40-CFR — requiring cities’ officials to submit plans for approval by that department, as noted by City Administrator Stuart Grimes.
“What happened is the [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] took the national pollution discharge elimination system and delegated it to Idaho DEQ for the Idaho pollution discharge elimination system,” said Levi Howell, a project manager with Ardurra Engineering in Meridian who drafted the ordinance. “They [DEQ] mandated cities to [act as a] control authority for the industrial users.”
Howell said notification was first sent out by DEQ in January 2022, notifying cities that plans would be required within a year. He noted, however, that “local events” including testing to determine what was already in existing wastewater forced city officials to delay final implementation of rules until now.
“It’s more for the bad actors,” he said. “There’s a few instances where cities would have a violation on their IPDES [Pollutant Discharge Elimination System] permit and DEQ said, ‘Why is that?’ They came back and they said it was the industry; The industry was told to stop, but there was no teeth in the ordinances or the regulation of the city. So their hands were tied, they couldn’t do nothing.”
The ordinance creates a new section in city code under Title 8, which specifically covers public utilities. Under the new ordinance, penalties would range from a non-publicized corrective notice to publicized criminal prosecution, depending on repetition or severity of offenses.
Through the permitting process, city officials will notify industrial users to the limits of what can be put into wastewater handled by the city’s treatment facilities. Following are examples of restrictions imposed under the ordinance:
In general, no user can introduce into wastewater bound for publicly-owned treatment works anything which causes pass-through or interference with city equipment. These include:
• Pollutants which create fire or explosion hazards
• Wastewater with pH levels below 5.0 (too acidic) or above 9.5 (high alkalinity))
• Oxygen-demanding pollutants which can cause interference on their own or through reaction with other pollutants
• Petroleum oil or other oils which cause interference or pass through
• Sludges or other residues from pretreatment of industrial wastes
• Fats, oils or greases from animal or vegetable origin in concentrations greater than 100 milligrams per liter.
Certain pollutants may be discharged into wastewater only with the approval of the city’s public works director.
As noted by Howell, accountability for pollution control under this ordinance is both the user’s and the city’s responsibility.
“We didn’t have to reinvent the wheel” with this ordinance, Grimes noted as he observed that the ordinance appeared routine in its application.
Ken Schappert of Swire Coca-Cola was among those present for the hearing. He expressed appreciation to city officials for their open communication to his company during the process of preparing the ordinance for adoption. No other public testimony was received during this hearing.
Councilor Ed Pierson made the motion to approve the ordinance, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 3-0.
