City to pay for engineer inspection at Bancroft Park

This diagram shows where a gazebo, benches and tables will be laid out, as Payette businesswoman Kathy Dodson moves forward with their installation at Bancroft Park. The project, approved by the Payette City Council on Feb. 22, is intended to act as a performance space for future downtown Payette events.
PAYETTE — After several months of reviewing and revising details with city officials, businesswoman Kathy Dodson received approval from the Payette City Council on Feb. 22 to move forward with creating an entertainment space in downtown Payette. The project will see a gazebo with a concrete pad, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp and four park benches installed at Bancroft Park.
The agreement grants city officials permission to add improvements in conjunction with, or after, the project is completed.
Dodson and the Downtown Payette Merchants Association will be responsible for hiring an Idaho licensed general contractor and needed workers, as well as sourcing materials for the project and getting city engineer review and approval, the agreement states in part. City officials will be responsible for construction access to Bancroft, moving and replacing irrigation lines and costs for permits needed to construct the space.
Also, according to the agreement, “City agrees to provide 3⁄4” crushed rock for concrete subbase. Contractor will haul and place subbase material.” Dodson told the council that Street Department supervisor Jamie Couch and his team offered the subbase for the project, which Couch confirmed during Dodson’s comments.
As noted by City Engineer Doug Argo, his department still needs to sign off on the project.
To help the project meet its grant-imposed construction deadline in April, City Treasurer Mary Cordova recommended that the agreement be amended to include a line that says the city will cover any fees for permits and mandatory inspections, to be paid for through administrative funds, to which Kee said he agreed the arrangement would work as he observed.
Councilor Bobbie Black moved to approve the project with the amendments recommended by Cordova, seconded by Councilor Mike Kee. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
Dodson is owner of Thurston’s Bar in downtown Payette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.