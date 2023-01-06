PAYETTE — The Payette City Council’s response to the issue of vaping by Payette youth is receiving an expression of gratitude, even before an ordinance addressing the matter is to be taken up for its first reading. Mayor Craig Jensen read a ‘thank you’ card during the council’s regular meeting on Jan. 3, as sent by resident Angie Spelman.

Spelman, sister of Streets Department Head Jamie Couch, had previously sent comments. These were followed by an ordinance proposal by Police Chief Gary Marshall seeking to crack down on use of vaping devices by students through stricter enforcement of penalties provided under Idaho Statute 39-57.



