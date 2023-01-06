PAYETTE — The Payette City Council’s response to the issue of vaping by Payette youth is receiving an expression of gratitude, even before an ordinance addressing the matter is to be taken up for its first reading. Mayor Craig Jensen read a ‘thank you’ card during the council’s regular meeting on Jan. 3, as sent by resident Angie Spelman.
Spelman, sister of Streets Department Head Jamie Couch, had previously sent comments. These were followed by an ordinance proposal by Police Chief Gary Marshall seeking to crack down on use of vaping devices by students through stricter enforcement of penalties provided under Idaho Statute 39-57.
The card reads, “Dear Mayor Jensen, all City Council members, and Chief Marshall,
I would like to thank you for listening to my concern regarding vaping on school property. I appreciate your willingness to take action for the best interest of our youth. It truly takes a village and what a blessing it is to live in a place where school and community work together.”
“It’s … nice to hear from our citizens,” Jensen expressed.
According to City Treasurer Mary Cordova, the proposed ordinance is to appear on the council’s Jan. 17 meeting agenda. State law provides a maximum penalty of $300 or 30 days of appropriate incarceration for youth possession of tobacco or vaping products, as well as parental attendance of awareness programs.
