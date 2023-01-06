NEW PLYMOUTH — You may have heard about the dangers of Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances — PFAS, known as ‘forever chemicals. They don’t occur in nature, don’t break down easily, have been linked to cancer and other health problems, and there are more than 4,700 of these chemicals according to the CHEM Trust website. 

The New Plymouth City Council is presently exploring the possibility of signing with a law firm specializing in the recovery of costs associated with cleaning up pollution from these chemicals. A proposed agreement for a PFAS Cost Recovery Program through a Napoleon Shelton Law Firm was placed on its Jan. 3 meeting agenda by Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer.



