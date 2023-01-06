NEW PLYMOUTH — You may have heard about the dangers of Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances — PFAS, known as ‘forever chemicals. They don’t occur in nature, don’t break down easily, have been linked to cancer and other health problems, and there are more than 4,700 of these chemicals according to the CHEM Trust website.
The New Plymouth City Council is presently exploring the possibility of signing with a law firm specializing in the recovery of costs associated with cleaning up pollution from these chemicals. A proposed agreement for a PFAS Cost Recovery Program through a Napoleon Shelton Law Firm was placed on its Jan. 3 meeting agenda by Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer.
“I don’t want to think about it,” said City Clerk Danielle Painter.
“This just allows [the city] to be a participant in any settlement recovery. There is no cost to the city by signing on to this particular agreement,” said City Attorney Dan Chadwick. “If you want to do it, you can just sign on and let the law firm group take care of it. If you receive a recovery, they will take their share out of the recovery.”
Chadwick told the council he was unfamiliar with the particular contamination concerns which may exist in New Plymouth, aside from the city’s fire department using chemicals in its work. A request for comment by Ziemer is pending as of press time.
PFAS chemicals are fluorinated organic chemicals with widespread commercial uses; They may be present in your home right now, in the form of non-stick cookware, food packaging, outdoor clothing, carpet and mattresses, and even in your smartphone. Firefighters use them in the form of foams which suppress liquid fires such as petroleum.
PFAS chemicals are not presently regulated in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality’s website.
“Due to the widespread use of these chemicals, most people have been exposed,” it reads. “Since Idaho only adopts final national primary drinking water standards, PFAS is not currently regulated in Idaho, and public water systems are not required to monitor for the contaminant. DEQ will provide updates to public water systems on the regulatory status of PFAS as it becomes relevant to their operations. Even though PFAS is not required to be monitored on a regular basis, there have been drinking water-related PFAS monitoring efforts in Idaho.”
City Engineer Andy Gehrke said he was not aware of any tests having been done on a local scale.
There is a catch to this agreement, according to Chadwick. Once an agreement is signed, it’s a done deal.
“Once you sign on to the agreement, you’re obligated to use that law firm to represent your interest in that litigation. It’s not a class action; individual jurisdictions are signing on at this point.”
With this in mind, Eileen Balcer expressed that she would like to hear more input from Ziemer and from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before moving forward with the agreement.
“We don’t know if we need to lock ourselves in,” she said.
Balcer moved to table the agreement to the council’s Jan. 17 meeting, seconded by Councilor Cora Kurth. The motion carried with a vote of 4-0.
A recovery agreement was approved by the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Dec. 19. The Payette Municipal Airport in addition to the Payette City and Rural fire departments as concerns for potential PFAS contamination, noted Chadwick.
