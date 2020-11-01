FRUITLAND — Fruitland Ambulance Director Rick Funk explained to the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Oct. 26. that he wanted to remove one of the ambulances from the fleet. The vehicle in question is a 2008 Ford, which has already been replaced by a newer model.

In deciding what to do with the vehicle, the Council reviewed a memo sent from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office – Special Response Team members, who expressed their interest in obtaining this vehicle for their use.

Councilor Kari Peterson moved to donate the old ambulance to the Special Response Team, the motion was seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson and the donation was approved.

Tags

Load comments