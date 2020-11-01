FRUITLAND — Fruitland Ambulance Director Rick Funk explained to the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Oct. 26. that he wanted to remove one of the ambulances from the fleet. The vehicle in question is a 2008 Ford, which has already been replaced by a newer model.
In deciding what to do with the vehicle, the Council reviewed a memo sent from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office – Special Response Team members, who expressed their interest in obtaining this vehicle for their use.
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to donate the old ambulance to the Special Response Team, the motion was seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson and the donation was approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.