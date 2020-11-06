FRUITLAND — While the nation continues to await the official results of the 2020 General Election, the results of the 2020 Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Board election, which was held Wednesday at the Board’s annual meeting, are in.
Running for first-time election to the board was Cyndi Hart, an insurance agent for Baxter-Hart Insurance. Annie Knudsen, Operations and Outreach Specialist for The Prescription Pad, Kylie Lax from Saint Alphonsus and Stacia Jones-Harris from Swire Coca-Cola all ran for re-election.
A total of 30 individuals attended the meeting and voted unanimously to affirm their election, according to Executive Director Krista King.
“For Kylie, Stacia and Annie - They have already served on the Board of Directors for three years and we have been very pleased with and have appreciated their service to the board,” wrote King in a Nov. 5 email. “They each have volunteered man hours to serving the Chamber and Community. The businesses they represent have been Sustaining Members with our Chamber and great supporters by sponsoring many events and providing donations. We are excited to re-elected them for another 3 years.”
Regarding Hart, King noted that while her business is in Ontario, her heart remains in Fruitland.
“Our new elect … already works with our Chamber a lot and is the Committee Chair for our Fruitland Family Fun Day Event. We are excited that she has been elected to our Board of Directors. She is a Fruitland native and knows our community very well. She owns her own business in Ontario and will help fuse our communities together,” added King.
Knudsen was elected as Chairman of the Board, having served as Vice Chair for the last year prior.
“She portrays amazing leadership and is very involved with the community,” said King. “She has great ideas and is very connected with all our local businesses. We have no doubt she will excel in her new role as Chairman of the Board.”
All candidates ran for three-year terms, and ran uncontested. Anton Neff from Nichols Accounting did not run for re-election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.