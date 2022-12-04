Amber Drollinger, of Fruitland, pauses for a photo with her children, from left, Max, Claire and Sophie during the tree lighting at Fruitland Community Park on Thursday evening. They were among several hundred people gathered for the event, which was part of Christmas on Main Street.
Avaya Ross, of Fruitland, an eighth-grader at the Treasure Valley Classical Academy pauses for a photo in front of the tree that was lit for the ceremony. The tree lighting took multiple tries, with the third time being the charm. This is her first year there, and she described the charter school as “awesome,” adding, “It’s a great school.”
Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nancy Lopez and her daughter, Layla, 9, left, pass out headbands that were adorned with large blinking Christmas lights, which were provided by Lopez’ business Pro Roofing.
Lisa Mathews, owner of Dessert by Design, stayed busy handing out free cookies during the event. Overall, she made 700 sugar cookies shaped like bells, trees and stocking, decorating the majority with bright red and green frosting. She donated 300 of the cookies for the community Christmas event, with another sponsor paying for 400.
Lillyann Geddes, 3, walked underneath the lit up gazebo before heading to the center of the park, where vendors passed out lots of free goodies for the youth. When asked what she wants for Christmas this year, her mom said Lillyann wants an Elsa castle, which is a toyset with a scene created from the Disney movie “Frozen.”
FRUITLAND — Even with a dress rehearsal, there was a small hiccup at the tree lighting in Fruitland Community Park on Thursday night. However, with some urging from Santa Claus, Buddy the Elf worked his magic. After the first two attempts to turn on the Christmas lights on the giant pine tree failed, the third time truly was the charm, with twinkling lights shining brightly after that final countdown.
The event, which was part of the overall Christmas on Main Street put on by the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce with myriad businesses and organizations participating, drew in about 1,000 people to the downtown corridor this year, with at least 300 making their way to the park for the tree lighting.
Ahead of that, Fruitland High School’s Grizzly band performed Christmas songs at the park.
Executive Director Krista King said that Buddy the Elf was actually none other than Ryan Baxter, chairman of the board. And we all know that Santa Claus is too busy to be everywhere at once in December, but his local representative was there helping emcee the tree lighting.
King said it seemed like fate that every year there was some small hiccup. Despite that, the overall success of the event “was amazing,” she said.
There were 18 businesses participating, with most set up on Main Street, but some with booths in the park. Every one of them was giving away something for free. This included an array of holiday themed goodies, such as light up headbands and wands, frosted sugar cookies, hot cocoa and ornaments.
King said in order for a business to participate the chamber in turn asks that they donate something to give away. Examples include sugar cookies sponsored by Dessert by Design and Express Employment Professionals; hot cocoa booths sponsored by Steve’s Hometown Dealerships and Frutas Locas; headbands with giant blinking lights from Pro Roofing; and light-up wands from Farmers Mutual.
For the first year, Treasure Valley Classical Academy was among those helping pull off the community event. King said it was a great thing that now that the charter school is firmly set up and established, there is a community outreach team.
Some helped out in other ways that weren’t immediately visible. This included Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech who, King said, provided the sound system which was set up at the park.
Those who attended the event were given passports, and they could take them around to each station at the park or business on Main Street and turn them in once they were all stamped for a raffle with items donated by businesses.
On Friday, the chamber announced its winners on its Facebook page, giving away 10 to 15 raffle items, including prizes such as electric scooters and Beats ear pods.
