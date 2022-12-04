FRUITLAND — Even with a dress rehearsal, there was a small hiccup at the tree lighting in Fruitland Community Park on Thursday night. However, with some urging from Santa Claus, Buddy the Elf worked his magic. After the first two attempts to turn on the Christmas lights on the giant pine tree failed, the third time truly was the charm, with twinkling lights shining brightly after that final countdown.

The event, which was part of the overall Christmas on Main Street put on by the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce with myriad businesses and organizations participating, drew in about 1,000 people to the downtown corridor this year, with at least 300 making their way to the park for the tree lighting.



