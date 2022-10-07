PAYETTE — Crews made quick work of repaving the State Highway 52 Snake River Bridge on Thursday, getting the work wrapped up in a single day. The bridge connects the highway to Boat Landing Road and then to Oregon Route 201 outside of Ontario. However, people had to find an alternative route for the day, as the road was closed for the bridge work from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Realizing the bridge was in bad shape, but not being an expert in that field, Payette Mayor Craig Jensen solicited help from those who would know what it might take to fix it. From there, the project became a collaborative effort, with many people making it possible.



