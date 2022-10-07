Crews with the city of Payette, Payette County and Idaho Transportation Department District 3 work on repaving the State Highway 52 Snake River Bridge on Thursday. The bridge connects the highway to Boat Landing Road and then to Oregon Route 201 outside of Ontario. Work was expected to take the better part of Thursday, with the bridge reopening that night.
Officials with the city of Payette, Payette County and Idaho Transportation Department District 3 pause for a photo at the bridge on Thursday afternoon. Pictured, from left, are Jamie Couch, head of Payette Streets Department; Tony Anchustegui, ITD District 3 foreman for New Plymouth and Weiser; Jim Ashley, Payette County Road and Bridge superintendent; Payette Mayor Craig Jensen; and Eric Copeland, ITD District 3 maintenance supervisor.
PAYETTE — Crews made quick work of repaving the State Highway 52 Snake River Bridge on Thursday, getting the work wrapped up in a single day. The bridge connects the highway to Boat Landing Road and then to Oregon Route 201 outside of Ontario. However, people had to find an alternative route for the day, as the road was closed for the bridge work from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Realizing the bridge was in bad shape, but not being an expert in that field, Payette Mayor Craig Jensen solicited help from those who would know what it might take to fix it. From there, the project became a collaborative effort, with many people making it possible.
Jensen said he contacted Jamie Couch, head of Payette Streets Department; Vince Trimboli, a representative for Idaho Transportation Department District 3; Jim Ashley, Payette County Road and Bridge superintendent; and District 9 Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland. He brought them all together for a meeting in which they walked the bridge, and then discussed what needed to be done and moreover what could be done.
Jensen said the question at that meeting became, “What can we do to collaborate on the project?” He then emphasized that ‘we’ meant the state, county and city. It was soon discovered that while ITD had funds to get the project completed this year, it didn’t necessarily have the workforce to get the job done. As such, Trimboli and the other partners worked out an arrangement in which crews from the city’s Streets Department and the county’s Road and Bridge Department could help with the labor. But that is all they had to help with, as the state is footing the $70,000 bill for repaving the bridge.
The bridge is set to be replaced in 2026, according to Idaho’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. Jensen said the work done on Thursday “should get us through” until then.
At the worksite on Thursday, Ashley made a point to tip his hat to the Payette County Commissioners for allowing the Road and Bridge Department to help with the project.
“They showed a willingness in authorizing us to work with the project,”
Jensen said the collaboration was a huge success, expressing “kudos” to all involved.
“If more government agencies would collaborate, they would get more done,” he said. “Washington D.C. should take note.”
