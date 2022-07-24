PAYETTE — No matter how well-intentioned a school board’s policy may be, Idaho School Board Association’s attorneys know that the devil is in the details. These attorneys brought one such detail they discovered to the attention of the Payette School District Board of Trustees ahead of its regular meeting on July 11.
The detail pertained to Board Policy 5270, which addresses personnel conduct and personnel conflicts of interest.
“In addition to the conduct enumerated in Idaho law and the Code of Ethics of the Idaho Teaching Profession, an employee should not dispense or utilize any information gained from employment with the district, accept gifts or benefits, or participate in business enterprises or employment which create a conflict of interest with the faithful and impartial discharge of the employee’s District duties,” the policy reads, in part. “A district employee may, prior to acting in a manner which may impinge on any fiduciary duty, disclose the nature of the private interest which creates a conflict. Care should be taken to avoid using, or avoid the appearance of using, official positions and confidential information for personal advantage or gain.”
The problem, according to one of the association’s attorneys, was a phrase which they said may violate federal law.
“The attorney believes adding the words ‘in person or via social media’ to the insubordinate conduct section of the policy could violate freedom of speech and recommends it be removed,” according to meeting minutes obtained by the newspaper on Monday.
The insubordinate conduct section reads, in part, “Employees shall comply with all work-related orders, instructions, and directives issued by a proper authority. Insubordination; manifest disrespect; acts or language which hamper(s) the school’s ability to control, manage, or function; displays of unacceptable modeling of rules for students or staff; or any other serious breaches involving improper attitudes or improper action toward persons in positions of authority are just cause for and may result in employee discipline, up to and including possible termination”
Trustee Candita Strong moved to proceed with removing the phrase from this policy, seconded by Trustee John Thebo. The motion carried unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.