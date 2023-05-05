PAYETTE — What do you do when a city code disagrees with a state law or statute? You throw it out, course! That’s the action the Payette City Council took on a city rule against being in a drunken state, during its regular meeting on Monday.

The action came in the form of Ordinance No. 1528, which repeals Payette Municipal Code 9.56.010 which read, “Any person who is in a state of intoxication and is violent, riotous, disorderly and uses obscene or indecent language, in or upon any street or alley or in or about any public premises or place of general or public resort within the city limits, shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor.”



Tags

Load comments