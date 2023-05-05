PAYETTE — What do you do when a city code disagrees with a state law or statute? You throw it out, course! That’s the action the Payette City Council took on a city rule against being in a drunken state, during its regular meeting on Monday.
The action came in the form of Ordinance No. 1528, which repeals Payette Municipal Code 9.56.010 which read, “Any person who is in a state of intoxication and is violent, riotous, disorderly and uses obscene or indecent language, in or upon any street or alley or in or about any public premises or place of general or public resort within the city limits, shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor.”
Bringing the matter to the attention of the council was Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall, who noted that the city’s law remained on the books despite the existence of Idaho Code 39-310 which prohibits incarceration or prosecution for public drunkenness. The state law was most recently updated in 2002, according to its history notes on the state website.
“There are several other state codes and ordinances that will help us deal with people in that situation,” he told the council. “However, the act of being intoxicated in public itself is not a crime. We’ve had that on the books forever and I remember previous chiefs receiving a letter or something from the courts in the past and it just was never taken off the books.”
In an agenda statement to the council, as included in the meeting’s agenda, Marshall noted that he received an email from Payette County Magistrate Judge Robert Jackson about an arrest made by one of his officers, contrary to Idaho Code. He wrote that “other criteria” need to be met for an arrest to occur, despite the existence of rules in city code.
“My guys are very studious and they found it and they used it, so it [needs] to be taken off.”
Councilor Ray Wickersham moved to pass the ordinance on its first reading, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 6-0.
