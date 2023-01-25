Annual report: Library patrons save over $828K in 2022

The Payette Public Library, as pictured on Tuesday. In its annual report, the Payette Library Board reported a total of 3,060 active library cards, with patrons saving $828,786 by borrowing from the library.
PAYETTE — At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Jan. 17, members of the Payette Public Library Board delivered its annual report for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Taking turns as speakers for this report were Interim Library Co-director Deleice Ward and trustees Mike Campbell, Terrie McKay, Ron Warzyn, Claire Ames and Lyna Wilkins.
“We have interim co-directors because Clay [Ritter] left, so Wendy [Walker] and I are acting as co-directors,” said Ward. “It’s been a huge learning process for Wendy and I to take over and do these new things.”
“Deleice attended a statewide directors’ summit in Boise in November, and she enrolled in Director 101 training,” said Campbell. “The Valley Mountain Library Consortium has rotating collections in which the Public Library participates, and Deleice is overseeing the rotating STEM Club.”
Following are examples of items these speakers reported on during this meeting.
• In 2022, the library’s Homebound Delivery service made 64 visits.
“We partnered with the State of Idaho for a grant to expand our large print books and digital audiobooks for persons with difficulty reading regular sized print,” the report reads.
• The library saw 360 new patrons in 2021-22; It presently has 3,060 active library cards in its system, including 480 non-resident cards. The library serves the cities of Payette and Fruitland.
• The library’s 387 interactive programs saw attendance of 11,020 people, with an average of 28 coming in for each one. Take and make kits remain popular, with 5,594 handed out.
“In STEM kit development, we’ve added several new STEM kits to our collection,” Campbell noted.
• The library’s physical collection reached 53,533 total items, including 1,635 new additions and withdrawal of 206 items. Its electronic collection grew to 51,525 items, made up of 35,554 e-books, 11,660 audiobooks and 4,311 e-magazines. In all, the library holds 105,058 items at its 16,000 sq. ft. facility.
• Library partners include the Idaho Department of Labor, the College of Western Idaho, the Boise State University Community Impact Program, University of Idaho Extension, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley and the Payette Public Library Foundation. Local businesses lending support to the library increased by 48% in 2021-22, according to the report. Such include the Aquarium of Boise, Coca-Cola, Dutch Bros, Idaho Pizza Company, Jacksons Food Stores, Parma Motor-Vu, Rogue Credit Union and Zoo Boise, among others.
• The first grant written by Walker and Ward was the “That All May Read” grant in the amount of $1,000. Other grants received by the library include E-Rate funding of $9,180, $500 from Summer STEM from Your Library, 1,500 books from My First Books and equipment for tele-health visits through Upgrade Your Space.
• In its report, the library board estimates that patrons saved $828,786 by borrowing from the library. This figure is based on the value of circulated items instead of programs, databases, computers or other resources.
“The Library in FY 23 plans to continue to be an integral part of our community by optimizing service, increasing access opportunities, and continuing to provide educational and recreational materials for Payette.”
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.