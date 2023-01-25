Annual report: Library patrons save over $828K in 2022

The Payette Public Library, as pictured on Tuesday. In its annual report, the Payette Library Board reported a total of 3,060 active library cards, with patrons saving $828,786 by borrowing from the library.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Jan. 17, members of the Payette Public Library Board delivered its annual report for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Taking turns as speakers for this report were Interim Library Co-director Deleice Ward and trustees Mike Campbell, Terrie McKay, Ron Warzyn, Claire Ames and Lyna Wilkins.

“We have interim co-directors because Clay [Ritter] left, so Wendy [Walker] and I are acting as co-directors,” said Ward. “It’s been a huge learning process for Wendy and I to take over and do these new things.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments