2-day event caters to car enthusiasts, community alike

Taking time away from hauling personal items, Paul Duplissie, of Payette, hauled his 1967 Ford Econoline truck to downtown for Cruise Night in 2022. This year’s event is Friday evening and Saturday morning.
PAYETTE — Car-lovers and entertainment-seekers throughout the community will have the chance to see dozens of classic vehicles on display for two days this weekend, at the 2023 Payette Chamber of Commerce Cruise Night and its 2023 Classic Car Show. Cruise night will be held this Friday evening, Sept. 8, and the car show will follow Saturday morning, Sept. 9.
Cruise night registration will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars lot on Main Street, just north of A&W. The cruise will run on Main Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
“Earn & Burn will be performing on stage at Bancroft Park from 6 to 9:30 p.m.,” wrote Stephen Cook of the chamber in an email to the newspaper Thursday morning. “The Chamber will be hosting a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for String Ray Robb autographed items. Bring your glowsticks; the sun sets at 8:15 p.m.
The car show begins Saturday at the east side of Kiwanis Park, starting a 7 a.m. — just prior to sunrise, as Cook noted in his email.
“Lauren & the Nostalgics will perform at the bandshell from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with Cool Car awards being given out throughout the day.”
Food vendors as well as several merchants will be present at each of the two events. A total of 13 sponsors have made this year’s cruise night possible, and 10 sponsors support the car show on Saturday. For more information about the events, phone the chamber at (208) 642-3487 or visit payettechamber.org. Cruise Night was formerly hosted by Jim Boyer, the previous owner of the Payette A&W.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.