2-day event caters to car enthusiasts, community alike

Taking time away from hauling personal items, Paul Duplissie, of Payette, hauled his 1967 Ford Econoline truck to downtown for Cruise Night in 2022. This year’s event is Friday evening and Saturday morning.

 Independent-Enterprise, file

PAYETTE — Car-lovers and entertainment-seekers throughout the community will have the chance to see dozens of classic vehicles on display for two days this weekend, at the 2023 Payette Chamber of Commerce Cruise Night and its 2023 Classic Car Show. Cruise night will be held this Friday evening, Sept. 8, and the car show will follow Saturday morning, Sept. 9.

Cruise night registration will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars lot on Main Street, just north of A&W. The cruise will run on Main Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m.



Tags

Load comments