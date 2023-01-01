BOISE — An increased need for care among kids with respiratory viruses continues within St. Luke’s Health System and throughout Idaho. Among its response to the community’s health care needs during the early and sustained virus season, St. Luke’s has created temporary no-cost outpatient clinics for kids that offer suctioning, allowing pediatric patients to breathe easier, and in many cases, stay out of the hospital.

The Respiratory Outpatient Clinic (ROC), sometimes referred to as a suction clinic, offers deep suctioning of nasal mucus and phlegm for young children in need, often due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) or bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways of the lungs).



