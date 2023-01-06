MERIDIAN — Three students pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Idaho State University recently started FIreFlies, a respite program for families with individuals who have special needs.
Students Jensen Haigh, Lauren French, and Rachel Joern, presented their idea after researching a similar program at the University of Denver. After presenting and meeting with several programs in the Treasure Valley, they partnered with the South Meridian YMCA Thrive Program.
Now, Doctor of Physical Therapy students volunteer once a month to provide respite care to families and guardians of those with special needs, and the first FireFlies event was held in November. The participants spend three hours engaged in activities planned by the student leaders and eat pizza, while their parents or guardians get extra time. The YMCA also secured an anonymous donor for expenses, and the program has been fully funded for 2023.
Families that care for individuals with additional needs often do not get a break from their caregiving duties, and any break, even just a few hours, can make a world of difference. Those who attended the first FireFlies event were appreciative.
One couple said this was the first night in 24 years that they had a "date night."
One participant used his communication device to say, "I am having so much fun!"
And one family wrote in an email to the YMCA, speaking about the person in their care, "This is the first time in a year that he’s lived with me that he’s gotten to go somewhere by himself. Also, I was able to take my kids out for a few hours. We are limited by things that are accessible for his wheelchair. I am just so thrilled and touched by all of you wonderful people".
Jill Harris, clinical assistant professor for the PT program, says the students have enjoyed FireFlies just as much fun as the attendees.
“It is a great opportunity for our students to engage with community service, provide an experience to these participants that is fun-filled, and provide some relief to their parents and guardians,” Harris said. “It is truly an honor to assist our students in developing a program that is impactful and meaningful to them, and for the families.”
Anyone interested in attending the January 2023 FireFlies event should contact Jensen Haigh by emailing jensenhaigh@isu.edu.
