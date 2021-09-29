BOISE — Registration is now open for the Partners for Rural America virtual conference, which will be held Oct. 14-15. According to a news release by the Idaho Rural Partnership, registration is open at irp.idaho.gov at an earlybird rate of $15 through Oct. 1 and a regular rate of $25 beginning on Oct. 2.
The conference will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mountain Time on both days.
Idaho last hosted the Partners for Rural America annual conference in 2005. Rural community leaders and business owners, interested citizens, representatives from government agencies and nonprofit organizations, and other stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to learn from and share ideas with rural leaders and advocates in other states.
The conference was initially planned as an in-person event in Twin Falls in late August. It was changed to a virtual conference on October 14-15 in response to the ongoing COVID surge
Conference Plenary Topics
• Rural population and growth trends
• Broadband and the digital economy
• Housing challenges and solutions
• Rural recovery and resiliency
• Community engagement and leadership development
In addition to panel presentations following by Q & A/discussion, the conference agenda includes a video-based virtual tour of the communities and economy of the Magic Valley.
Conference Presenters
• Kelly Anthon, Rupert City Administrator and Idaho State Senator (featured speaker)
• Jessica AcMoody, Community Development Association of Michigan
• Kathryn Almberg, The Housing Company
• Jon Barrett, Idaho Rural Partnership
• Jon Copans, Vermont Council on Rural Development
• Brian Dale, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
• Eric Forsch, Idaho Department of Commerce
• Michelle Griffith, ARCH Community Housing Trust
• Alejandra Hernandez, Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho
• Kurt Hibbert, City of Blackfoot
• Mary Huff, Owyhee County
• Heidi Khokhar, Rural Development Initiatives
• Chief Craig Kingsbury, Twin Falls Police Department
• Erik Kingston, Idaho Housing and Finance Association
• Jenna Koloski, Vermont Council on Rural Development
• Kimber Lanning, Local First Arizona
• Kermit Mankiller, Nez Perce Tribe/Tribal Enterprises
• Bill Menner, Iowa Rural Development Council
• Jerry Miller, Idaho Department of Commerce
• Kyle Prior, Duck Valley Housing Authority
• Nancy Smith, Grow Smart Maine
• Deb Smith, Clearwater Economic Development Association
• Connie Stopher, Southern Idaho Economic Development
• Jaap Vos, University of Idaho
Conference Sponsorship
Partners for Rural America and Idaho Rural Partnership expresses gratitude to the Idaho Department of Commerce, Idaho Power, Bayer Crop Science, and Southern Idaho Tourism for their sponsorship of the Partners for Rural America conference.
It expresses gratitude to the Office of Gov. Brad Little, USDA Rural Development, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho National Laboratory, Rocky Mountain Power, Avista Corporation, Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Southern Idaho Economic Development, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, City of Rupert, and Region IV Development Association.
