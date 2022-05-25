Idaho Power urges everyone to stay safe on the water

In Idaho, children age 14 and younger are required to wear life jackets on any vessel that is moving on a body of water — including all motor and paddle craft, such as rafts, floats, canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, row boats and drift boats, according to information from Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
BOISE — With the warmer weather, Idaho Power reminds customers to stay safe when recreating on the water near the company’s dams. Idaho Power provides numerous parks, campgrounds, boat ramps and recreational access spots along the Snake River. When visiting, follow these tips:
• One of the life jacket loaner stations provided by Idaho Power. Wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device or a life jacket when boating or using fishing waders. Idaho Power provides loaner life jackets at many boat access spots along the Snake River.
• Don’t wade, swim, fish or anchor your boat near a dam or spillway. Normal power plant operations can cause unexpected and rapid changes in the water level.
• Don’t cross, tie up to or go under buoy lines and cables with warning signs. These keep boaters and swimmers at a safe distance from our dams.
• Keep away from the dam’s tailrace. The water in this area may suddenly become turbulent if a generator comes on-line.
• Keep off of the banks next to the spillway, and don’t climb protective fences near spillways, dams and substations.
• Keep alert when near a dam and be prepared to leave the water quickly. Most Idaho Power dams have sirens and strobe lights that signal when dam spillgates are about to open. If you hear or see one of these warning signals, immediately leave the area.
• If caught in rising water, stay calm and move diagonally across the current until you reach safety.
