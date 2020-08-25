BOISE
In two proposals submitted to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), Idaho Power has taken another step toward its goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045.
“Continuing our path away from coal and emphasizing energy efficiency are two top-of-mind initiatives for Idaho Power,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Adam Richins in a news release from the company on Aug. 21. “This opportunity to provide additional funding for energy efficiency programs is a win-win for our company and our customers.”
The company requested a decrease of $3.9 million related to its exit from the Boardman coal-fired power plant and an increase of $3.7 million to raise the Energy Efficiency Rider from 2.75% to 3.10% of base rate revenues. If the proposals are approved by the IPUC, the average Idaho residential customer using 950 kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy per month will see a decrease of $0.02 per month. Both changes would be effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Exit from Boardman Coal Plant decreases customer rates
As Idaho Power is set to exit the Boardman coal-fired plant in fall 2020, the company is requesting that the IPUC find Boardman investments made through June 30, 2020, as prudently incurred and to decrease customer rates $3.9 million to reflect full deprecation of all Boardman investments, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
If approved by the IPUC, this request would result in a decrease of $0.31 per month for the average Idaho residential customer. Rate impacts for all customer classes are included in the table below.
Requests to boost energy efficiency rider funding
Idaho Power’s Energy Efficiency Rider, which helps fund energy efficiency and demand side management programs, is currently set at 2.75% of base rate revenues. The current funding levels are not sufficient to offset Idaho Power’s Energy Efficiency expenses and the company’s request to increase customer rates $3.7 million by setting the Energy Efficiency Rider at 3.10% of base rate revenues, effective Jan. 1, 2021, will better align funding with current expenses.
If approved by the IPUC, this request would result in an overall increase to customer rates of 0.31% and an increase of $0.29 per month for the average Idaho residential customer. However, the net results to customers when combined with the decreases due to the Boardman exit result in a slight decrease for most customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.