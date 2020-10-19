The Department of Health and Welfare has developed and launched a new and improved website on Sunday. The new site is focused on helping Idahoans find the services and information they need at critical, vulnerable points in their lives so they can get back to living their best lives. The new site is audience-centric, easy to navigate, and works on all platforms and devices. It contains much of the information on the older site, but it’s organized so it’s easier to find. The new site meets ADA requirements and all state cybersecurity standards.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated that it is more critical than ever for Idahoans to be able to easily connect with services online,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “I am so pleased that we can offer this improved experience for Idahoans so that regardless of where they live, they can connect with important services and find information about the Department of Health and Welfare, even in rural Idaho, and even on a mobile device.” Navigation on the new site is focused on Programs & Services, Health & Wellness, For Providers, and About DHW:
· For Providers has content specifically for service and healthcare providers.
· Programs & Services has details and application information for all customer programs and services (e.g. Medicaid, Welfare, Child Care, Foster Care, and much more).
· Health & Wellness features resources and details to help Idahoans live healthier.
· About DHW features information such as councils and committees, strategic planning, DHW’s annual report and more. The department’s previous site was built on outdated technology and created more work for DHW’s IT staff to keep the content up-to-date and security standards current. The old site also had outdated navigation and was not optimized for mobile device use.
