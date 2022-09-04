Purchase Access

BOISE — Today, the Idaho Congressional Delegation applauded Micron Technology on its announcement that it will construct a new memory chip plant in Boise, the first new memory semiconductor manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in the last 20 years.

“Idaho and Micron have been partners since Day One of the company’s founding right here in the Treasure Valley. Micron’s announcement of a new fab coming to Boise deepens that partnership,” said Senator Jim Risch. “This newest plant will strengthen American memory chip manufacturing and help ensure the U.S. is self-reliant for this key technology. Congratulations to all the employees at Micron on this announcement as Idaho continues to lead the way in semiconductor innovation and success.”



