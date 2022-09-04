BOISE — Today, the Idaho Congressional Delegation applauded Micron Technology on its announcement that it will construct a new memory chip plant in Boise, the first new memory semiconductor manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in the last 20 years.
“Idaho and Micron have been partners since Day One of the company’s founding right here in the Treasure Valley. Micron’s announcement of a new fab coming to Boise deepens that partnership,” said Senator Jim Risch. “This newest plant will strengthen American memory chip manufacturing and help ensure the U.S. is self-reliant for this key technology. Congratulations to all the employees at Micron on this announcement as Idaho continues to lead the way in semiconductor innovation and success.”
“Micron expanding its home in Boise ensures the semiconductor industry will continue to innovate and develop new technologies that keep Idaho on the leading edge for research and development,” Senator Mike Crapo said. “This expansion is valuable to our state, workforce and economy.”
“I am thrilled to hear the news that Micron will be building such a critical facility for U.S. national and economic security here in Idaho,” said Congressman Mike Simpson. “Micron has always been a technological leader in the field and I am so pleased they will continue their cutting-edge work right where they started.”
“As an early employee of Micron, it has been remarkable to see their lasting impact on Idaho’s success,” said Congressman Russ Fulcher. “This new investment will not only build on this success, but will also improve America’s position in the semiconductor industry.”
