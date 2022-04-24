‘I didn’t think we’d ever see anything worse than methamphetamine’

MALHEUR COUNTY — An emergency call about a potential drug overdose the morning of April 7 prompted response by Ontario first responders to a residence on North Oregon Street. The caller said a man was unresponsive but breathing and had been administered two doses of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication.
Once on scene, Ontario police officers and fire/rescue personnel found a 29-year-old man in a camp trailer behind the residence. He was alert and standing and denied having any type of medical issues, according to information provided by the Ontario Police Department. Despite this, medical staff evaluated him before leaving.
The reporting party had left prior to officers arriving. As such, officers were unable to substantiate the nature of the complaint.
While that call turned out OK, not all of them do. This includes three overdoses in March tied to a case in Weiser, resulting in the eventual death of one of the two hospitalized individuals. Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas said the case is still under investigation and they are awaiting lab results. However, he said it is believed that a powder form of illicit fentanyl that was picked up in Ontario is behind the overdoses.
Since January of 2021, Ontario Police Department has responded to eight overdose cases, none of which were fatal. Liz Amason, police support specialist, and Lt. Jason Cooper worked together to determine how to search the police records system for the cases as they could be entered in different ways. Amason said she searched for calls that mentioned overdose, as well as property records for cases that listed any “fentanyl and/or blue pills.”
Of the eight cases found, all were men. The youngest, at 17, overdosed on fentanyl and the oldest, at 37, overdosed on sleeping pills. Aside from the singular sleeping-pill overdose, four are listed as heroin (one being the same person in October and again in February), two are listed as fentanyl, and one is listed as “unknown substance — possible fentanyl.”
Amason points out that there are possible Ontario cases that OPD doesn’t have records for. This could include those in the county’s jurisdiction, or such circumstances as when a victim is taken by a private party to the hospital.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said that it is harder to track in Idaho, where all reports involving felony controlled substances are listed as just that. It doesn’t provide an area to track whether it’s fentanyl, methamphetamine, LSD or other, he said.
However, “We’ve had fentanyl ODs; we’ve had issues,” Creech said.
As it is not tracked, it’s harder to get Idaho data on it.
The sheriff said he has looked into a different reporting system, which would cost about $300,000 to switch. He said the money isn’t available to do that at this time.
“I wish I did, so I could track that information better and we could inform people better if we could pull some info out,” he said.
Game-changer
The problem with illicit fentanyl in the Western Treasure Valley is that “it’s here,” according to multiple local law enforcement officials — and it is not likely going away anytime soon. It has been a game-changer for both those who use controlled substances and law enforcement personnel. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA. As with other narcotics, it carries a high risk for addiction and dependence.
Illicit drug issues are a critical public safety issue and a high priority among issues he would like to address, according to new Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai. He says the issues aren’t just related to recreational marijuana. While it is here and legally available in dispensaries, it remains an issue on the black market, as well as harder drugs, such as fentanyl.
Fatal and nonfatal overdoses tied to the drug are skyrocketing across the nation and it has made its way to the local area.
“Fentanyl is here,” Iwai said.
He says because it is in a pill or powder form, it can be “laced on anything, including marijuana.” When combined with other substances, many people are unaware they have ingested it until it is too late.
Fentanyl is so strong, that it has greatly changed the way law enforcement handles testing it in the field or handling it in the jail. Gone are the days of officers doing field tests on substances, such as cocaine or meth, because of the possibility of it being laced with fentanyl. NIK tests, a field test kit that tests a substance to see if it is a narcotic, are no longer used.
Now, universal safety precautions are taken to minimize officer contact with fentanyl. This includes using a laser or sending it off to a lab.
“It is scary,” said Wolfe of officers having the likelihood of dealing with the substance while in the field. “You don’t have to ingest it, just get it on you.”
Creech said some people have dropped it off in the prescription drug drop-off box in the court house, and notes that gloves are worn every time they access the box for disposal.
Furthermore, due to the risk of contraband in the jail, he said, just to be careful deputies also wear gloves when handling inmates’ mail and other incoming items. This stemmed due to an incident stretching back a few years, when a deputy opening mail had touched a hand-drawn picture and got a chemical burn.
Creech said the sad part is how it is being mixed in with other drugs, including black market marijuana.
“They might be OK with smoking an illegal drug, but they might not be aware or OK with fentanyl,” he said. “It can be mixed in a lot of different forms to where you wouldn’t necessarily know you were getting fentanyl.”
New task force would ‘have to provide triage’
Iwai said he is working with several agencies to get the area recognized as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. While the county is established as a HIDTA county, there is no team or task force focused on that here.
There used to be the High Desert Task Force, which has essentially disbanded. It was comprised of law enforcement officials from agencies throughout the Western Treasure Valley area.
“There is not now,” confirmed Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe.
When asked what changed, Wolfe said it was all kinds of things, including “budget cuts, hard to hire people and different priorities,” noting that it happened several years ago.
Currently, he said a detective from the county and Ontario Police Department are focusing on getting more resources allocated from other agencies so that they can have those people from different agencies involved.
Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas also noted struggles with staffing as causal for his agency not participating in the task force.
“Everyone was struggling with staffing. We had to pull people back to the county to help cover shifts,” he said. However, “counties still work closely with each other. We still communicate and share intel.”
With the number of years it has been gone, a new task force dedicated solely to dealing with anybody who is breaking the laws in regards to a controlled substance would “have to provide triage” at this point, Wolfe said.
“They are probably not going to focus on user amounts of marijuana headed across the border when there are fentanyl pills coming every day.”
Wolfe said overdoses are likely happening more regularly than many people may be aware of.
“It is here and it is deadly and there are people dying,” he said.
Every once in a while, somebody will die from using it or end up in the hospital, the sheriff said. Saying he could not give a name, he knew of a person in Boise recently who was “being kept alive on life support until his family decides to take him off of it, at which time he is going to die.”
As no names have been provided of overdose victims, it’s unknown if Wolfe was talking about the same person from Weiser, who recently died.
Of the 70,630 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2019, more than 72% involved a synthetic opioid.
Thomas and Wolfe both say they are not aware of fentanyl making its way into schools. However, Wolfe cautioned that with it being in the area, “it is just a matter of time.”
“Don’t be deceived,” Wolfe said.
It is coming in many forms, including pill and powder, or pills dipped in powder. Furthermore, overdoses tied to it are relatively new to the area.
“It is scary,” Wolfe said. “I didn’t think we’d ever see anything worse than methamphetamine, but it’s here now.”
Psychostimulants, such as methamphetamine, used to be more prevalent in the Western Treasure Valley. However, according to data from the CDC, drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids and psychostimulants, such as methamphetamine, have shifted geographically. From 2018 to 2019, the largest increase in death rates involving synthetic opioids occurred in the West and the largest increase in death rates involving psychostimulants occurred in the northeast. In previous years, the geographic trend was reversed.
