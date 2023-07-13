How to plan an interfaith wedding

Love knows no boundaries. Couples about to tie the knot are drawn to each other regardless of cultural differences, geographic proximity, age, or religious beliefs.
Wedding planning can be both exciting and overwhelming. There are many decisions to be made and a vast amount of coordination required when planning a wedding, and couples from different religious backgrounds may find they have some additional responsibilities.
The good news is that interfaith couples are not alone nor treading new waters. In a comprehensive study released in 2015, the Pew Research Center found interfaith marriages have increased in recent decades. Couples married before 1960 were predominantly (81%) from the same religious group. However, that has been in steady decline. Thirty-nine percent of couples who tied the knot after 2010 did so in interfaith marriages. Furthermore, nearly half of unmarried couples living with someone else are interfaith couples.
When navigating an interfaith wedding, these suggestions can make the planning go more smoothly.
• Commit to inclusivity. Some members of your families may feel that an interfaith wedding could dilute some of the traditions and beliefs they hold dear. These fears can be quelled by being more inclusive of feedback from parents, grandparents and other close relatives. Couples also can reassure others by mentioning the traditions they will be incorporating into the day’s events.
• Delegate tasks to loved ones. Show family they are loved by delegating tasks that help them feel important rather than isolated. Explain certain customs of the other faith and involve them in the incorporation of these traditions, whether it is through creating favors or helping to pick out reception decor.
• Pick key rituals. In some instances, marrying someone from another faith means that the marriage will not officially be recognized by the religious institutions of that faith. A Roman Catholic who is marrying a Hindu may not be able to have the ceremony in a Roman Catholic church, for example. However, there are ways to impart elements of rituals that would take place during religious ceremonies, such as reading specific Biblical passages or participating in the Haldi ceremony prior to the wedding day.
• Ask for translations. When interfaith weddings include different languages, it can be helpful to ask the officiant or officiants to translate for guests who may be unfamiliar. Also, think about including a list of which rituals may be included during the ceremony and their meanings in a printed program, so all guests can grasp their significance.
