Revitalize Ontario has announced the winners of a holiday window decorating contest held for downtown businesses in December of 2020.

The winners were Prosoul Games and Electric Beach, which each received dinner for two at Romio’s Restaurant for their displays.

The nonprofit group dedicated to revitalizing the downtown corridor posted photos of each display on its website and Facebook page in early December, according to an email received Tuesday morning from Charlotte Fugate, member of the group.

She said voting was open through Dec. 10 online, and winners were posted on Dec. 11.

