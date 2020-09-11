MALHEUR COUNTY
On Sept. 18, ten large highway signs honoring military prisoners of war and those missing in action will be dedicated in public ceremonies in 6 cities located along the new POW/MIA Memorial Highway across Oregon on U.S. Highway 26 between Seaside and Vale. Sept. 18 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day honoring
POWs, MIAs and their families. The new POW/MIA Memorial Highway is the result of the non-profit Bend Heroes Foundation request to the Oregon Legislature in 2019.
“In Malheur County we are honoring 6 of our own,” wrote Dan Burks, American Legion District 10 Commander.
Following is a list of those service members to be honored.
Gordon S. Benson, USAAF, 1 LT, WWII, MIA Patrick F. Bridgeman, Army, PVT, WWII, MIA Leslie B. Crocker, USAAF, S SGT, WWII, MIA Joseph E. Deffenbaugh, Army, PVT, WWII, MIA Harold R. McMillan, USAAF, 1 LT, WWII, MIA Richard V. Smith, Army, PFC, WWII, POW, MIA
The purpose of the POW/MIA Memorial Highway is to honor Oregon’s nearly 1,000 Prisoners of War, of whom almost 200 died in captivity, 135 civilians (later designated as Veterans) who became POWs during WWII and 1,000 (999 Veterans, 1 Civilian) Oregonians who still remain Missing in Action or “Unaccounted-For” from World War I to the Vietnam War, educate the traveling public and let the families of POWs and MIAs know Oregon supports their hopes and prayers for the return of their loved one’s remains.
The MIAs by war:
• World War I — 21
• World War II — 887
• Korean War — 56
• Cold War — 2
• Vietnam War — 34 for a
These MIAs total 1000.
Over the last 37 years the remains of only 42 Oregon MIAs have been recovered and returned to families.
The signs will be dedicated at various times on Sept. 18 in Seaside (two signs at noon), Boring (two signs at 2:00 pm), Madras (one sign at 10:00 a.m.), Prineville (one sign at 2:00 p.m.), John Day (two signs at 4:00 p.m.) and Vale (two signs at 10:00 a.m. MDT). Below is contact information for ceremony managers in the six cities.
Gov. Kate Brown’s POW/MIA Recognition Day proclamation, drafted by Bend Heroes Foundation, will be read at the ceremonies with copies given to POW/MIA Families.
Bend Heroes Foundation and its partners raised almost $20,000 to pay ODOT to fabricate and install the 10 signs.
Families of POWs and MIAs, State Legislators, donors and the public are invited to these free of charge public ceremonies. They are invited to bring names and photos of POWS and MIAs.
The POW/MIA Memorial Highway is the 8th and last border to border veterans’ highway initiated by Bend Heroes Foundation honoring nearly one-half million veterans from Oregon who served during 5 major wars: WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War and Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Iraq
Wars. Almost 6,000 veterans made the supreme sacrifice, 15,000 were wounded, over 900 became Prisoners of War and 1,000 who still remain Missing in Action. Thirty veterans connected with Oregon received the Medal of Honor.
The Foundation and its partners have raised over $100,000 to pay ODOT and others to fabricate and install 89 honorific veterans’ highway signs displayed on almost 3,000 miles of border to border highways. Four of the highways are firsts in our nation: POW/MIA Memorial Highway,
Oregon Medal of Honor Highway, Persian Gulf/Afghanistan/Iraq Veterans Memorial Highway and Purple Heart Trail connecting California’s and Washington’s Purple Heart Trails creating the first Purple Heart Trail across our nation in any direction. Other states have or are adopting the Oregon precedents: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway (Idaho, Utah), Medal of Honor Highway (Idaho, Montana Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts) and POW/MIA Memorial Highway (Idaho).
