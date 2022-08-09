Helpful tips for picking and cutting watermelon

The key to a tasty watermelon is knowing how to pick one that is ripe, while serving watermelon comes down to understanding some easy cutting strategies.

Watermelon is a summertime staple. Each summer, stores and farm stands have an abundance of watermelons on display, and many people feel no picnic or barbecue is complete without watermelon.

Watermelon is a refreshing option on hot days. It’s ideal sliced and served, or can be included in fruit salads, smoothies or even “spiked” cocktails. The key to a tasty watermelon is knowing how to pick one that is ripe, while serving watermelon comes down to understanding some easy cutting strategies.



