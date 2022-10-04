Healthy snacks for trick-or-treaters

Halloween is a festive day for children and adults alike. However, the abundance of candy and chocolate offered on and around Halloween can compromise diets designed to keep people healthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity prevalence in the United States was 20.7 percent among children between the ages of six and 11 and 22.2 percent among 12- to 19-year-olds from 2017 to 2020. That’s a significant concern for parents, even during a time of year when candy and other sugary foods take center stage.
Everyone can do their part to keep kids on a healthy track this Halloween by offering more nutritious fare to trick-or-treaters. While homemade treats used to reign supreme, concerns about contamination and/or food allergies have convinced most people to offer pre-packaged items. Here are some ideas.
• Fruit juice boxes that are 100 percent juice
• Sugar-free gum
• Fruit cups with fruit juice rather than light or heavy syrups
• Packaged sliced apples
• Bags of air-popped popcorn (light or free of butter)
• Bags of baked chips or pretzels
• Whole grain granola bars or trail mixes
• Boxes of raisins or dried cranberries
• Snack packs featuring crackers or sliced vegetables and dips, like hummus
Non-food giveaways can make trick-or-treaters smile as well. Individuals can find options that fit their budgets. Stores or online retailers that sell party favors or trinkets or stores with wholesale or bulk options may provide the best bang for your buck.
• Stickers
• Pencils (including scented varieties)
• Marker sets
• Bouncy balls
• Fidget toys
• Spooky accessories, like vampire teeth or spider rings
• Silly string cans
• Modeling clay, play doughs or kinetic sands
Halloween doesn’t have to be bogged down by extra sugar and unhealthy options. While those treats can be eaten in moderation, trick-or-treaters can enjoy a variety of nutritious fare as well.
