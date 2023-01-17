The Vaccine Equity Committee (VEC) was an integral part of Oregon Health & Science University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a new OHSU Health leadership structure will provide the foundation for ensuring that the work of the VEC, along with other health equity-focused efforts, continues in perpetuity and becomes an intentional part of how the institution delivers health care.

Donn Spight, M.D., has been appointed vice president for health equity and Kat Phillips, M.H.A., has been appointed director of health equity operations. Dr. Spight stepped into his role in November 2022 and Ms. Phillips has been serving in her role since Fall of 2021. These new roles are inspired by the work of the VEC and created with the support of OHSU executive and health care mission leaders.



