Payette County is in an Orange health alert level for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to information posted online by Southwest District Health.
Orange indicates community spread has accelerated and SWDH may institute education, recommendations for physical distancing, face coverings and minimizing exposure at events where physical distancing cannot be maintained or where people come together from different households.
Updates to the health alert system are online at https://bit.ly/2BXSvXn.
