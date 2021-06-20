PARMA — The Parma Art Guild Art Show has become a favorite event during Old Fort Boise Days in Parma. This year there was a variety of entries, and amazing local talent. The show was June 12, and the judge was artist Frank Tuning.
The Best of Show winner was Susan Anderson, from Parma, who painted a white horse. The work was entitled “Celestial.” Everyone who saw it commented on how real it looked.
The People’s Choice ribbon was given to Ryan Huggins for his interesting photograph of a honeybee on a flower entitled “Two to the Party.”
And the other big ribbon, Judge’s Choice, went to Micki Bleily for her colored pencil drawing of two otters entitled “Kissy Kissy Animal.”
Blue ribbons were given to Kaye Gyllenskog, Danny Talich, Helen Seward, Susan Anderson, Scott Moltke and Micki Bleily. Blue ribbons also went to Emily Flores and Jack Torres in the young people’s group.
Ryan Huggins, Sue Hall, Carmetta Poulsen, Kaye Gyllenskog, Pat Moltke, Micki Bleily and Bobbie Flores received red ribbons, as well as Brooke Torres in the youth category.
And the following people were awarded white ribbons: Kaysha Goleman, Sue Hall, Kaye Gyllenskog, Susan Anderson, Micki Bleily, J.R. Flores and, last but not least, Kate Torres in the young people’s group. The kids that submitted artwork all received certificates for participating.
The exhibit this year included oil and acrylic painting, colored pencil, mixed media, pour painting and photography.
There was a crafts table set up and a few enjoyed making farm animals on paper plates. There were also items for sale including paintings, painted rocks, cards, and an example of three diamond paintings by Clare Peterson.
A special display was set up to honor Carol Hartman who passed away in November of 2020. She was a long time guild member and was an outstanding water colorist. She was a wonderful person, and we all miss her.
The Art Guild will be taking a break in the summer, but we will be back and painting in mid-September and we welcome new members. For more information, phone Kaye Gyllenskog at (208) 674-1181.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.