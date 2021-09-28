I am losing my job in a few weeks. Well, it’s not really lost. I know where it is. I even know how to get it back, if I’m willing to play the governor’s game.
I started substitute teaching a few years ago when my youngest child started first grade. It was the perfect fit for me: same hours as my kids, flexible schedule and good pay. The best part was remembering how much I like school. I enjoy learning new things. One day I can be walking students through r-controlled words like car, yard and shark. The next day I can be singing songs in Spanish. Another day I’m using an example of girls all going to the bathroom together to teach 3, 4 5 triangles in geometry. I like the challenge of finding ways to relate the information to the students on their level. And I’m good at it.
But none of that matters after Oct. 18 to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. She is happy to let me use my talents and abilities to serve my community in the schools for a few more weeks, but then everything is different. After Oct. 18, something changes. Something BIG changes. I haven’t figured out if it’s the air in the schools, or maybe it’s something inside me that changes on a molecular level, but something definitely changes. On Oct. 19, I’m not “safe” to be an employee anymore. The governor has decreed that I must do as she says, or else. I’m not worthy of earning a paycheck for my work anymore. I’m not needed in the schools anymore. Except I know that’s not true.
Just while sitting here, typing up this soapbox, I’ve received three notifications of teachers needing a substitute for the next day. Since school began in August, I have been booked almost solid. The school districts in our area are scrambling to fill the needs of teachers who are out from sickness or health department quarantines. When the school can’t find a sub, they figure it out — Americans are resourceful and can problem solve with the best — but it’s not ideal. There aren’t enough subs to fill the need now, at full capacity, so I know it’s not logical to decrease the pool of people willing to help out. In the end it’s the students who suffer most. Your children and my children are getting the short end of the stick. It just doesn’t make sense to me.
The current buzz phrase right now is to “follow the science,” but when I do, I contend that the mandate for vaccines isn’t necessary. I am safe to be in the schools. I have more antibodies than you can shake a stick at. Children at school are not in danger of dying from COVID-19, statistically. As a healthy adult, vaccinated or not, I’m also not statistically in great danger of dying from COVID.
But it’s not really about science or being “safe.” It’s about control. Our state government doesn’t think we, the people who elected them, are capable of making our own choices. They are using fear tactics to steal away personal liberty, bit by bit. But I won’t comply. I won’t play the game.
The governor doesn’t really care about my personal health. She only cares about my personal health CHOICES, and she would like to be in charge of making some of them. She doesn’t mind if I smoke, drink, over-eat, never exercise, or a plethora of other widely accepted poor choices. She just wants to force me to take a shot, for which I don’t need.
That is why I know this is not about science, or about community health in a pandemic. If it were, the government would be spending our tax dollars on antibody tests for anyone interested. This is about control and I will not comply. I might have lost a job, but I will not lose my liberty.
