Two things happened at the Jan. 11 Ontario City Council meeting that I must speak out about.
The first is how committee members are selected. The city charter states, “The mayor shall appoint the council committees provided by the rules of the council,” it does not say “members.” However, Council rules Section XV1 states, “The council shall interview all applicants and announce its selections and appointments at a regular meeting.” City ordinances for the Planning Commission and Budget Committee respectively state, “Committee members shall be appointed by council,” and “members shall be appointed by the city council.”
Mayor Riley Hill stated his selections and simply moved on to the next order of business with no discussion with the council at all. Just to let you know, in my 12 years on the council not one mayor tried to pull that crap. Joe Dominic, Leroy Cammack and Ron Verini all welcomed advice and suggestions for all, except Hill, who at his very first meeting exerted that exclusionary power.
What this does is sets up a one-person rule in city government. He is picking people that he hopes will align with him. Case in point, Hill kicked to the curb a faithful member of the Budget Committee simply because that member dared to disagree with him.
Not having diverse thought is very unhealthy. I didn’t know it when I was first elected to the council, but soon learned that other people may have a better idea than I do.
I tried to get an amendment to the charter that would have the council select committee members during the Charter Review ad hoc committee meetings. That went nowhere. Imagine that, when the mayor had a strong influence with who was on that committee.
After careful review of the rules, he does not have that power. Just to let you know, when a person — who wanted to be selected to the council when a councilor had to resign — at the end of the city councilor’s interviewing the candidates, asked “What do you want out of us?” Hill responded, “I want you to vote with me.”
The second thing is how the idea of an account for students being paid for with marijuana tax proceeds is being presented. I am not against the merits of this; I simply question the urgency and the way it would be funded.
When the proceeds of the pot tax were discussed, it was agreed that the city would invest into antidrug education in our schools. Is that happening? I don’t think so.
A few months back, the fire chief asked for, I think about $10,000 for improvements needed at the facility that fire and police personnel use for training that was denied. I believe because not all the council members were aware of the need to train the staff and it was said that the request needed to go to the Budget Committee.
What is more important to the community? Training for fire and police that would help protect them and all of us for $10,000, or developing a totally new project that has never been done here before for $130,000?
Just as a reminder, the council DEFUNDED THE POLICE by eliminating the revenue stream that funded the PUBLIC SAFETY FUND. That fund supported one police officer and one ordinance officer, along with other possibilities.
How about training facilities? Mayor Hill and Councilor Ken Hart pushed hard for this defunding, but were held at bay until 4 past councilors left the council last year. I believe that the urgency for this new project is to impress the Legislature with what they would do with the $7 Million added tax money if they would increase the pot tax from 3% to 10%. What about the six more police officers and two more ordinance officers that we sorely need? When I left, we had two ordinance officers. Now we have one, who spends much of his day dealing with homeless people.
What are the priorities with some on this council?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.