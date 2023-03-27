It is often said that true leaders don’t build followers, they build more leaders. If this is true—and I believe strongly that it is—there is no greater example of a leader than Judith (Judy) Heumann, who passed away on March 4, 2023 at the age of 75.

Judy’s impact was profound. Her name is intertwined with the disability rights movement, and her activism embedded in nearly every policy advancement for people with disabilities in America. These include, of course, efforts to build a more equitable and inclusive workforce—the goal at the forefront of our work at the department’s Office of Disability Employment Policy.



Taryn M. Williams is the assistant secretary of labor for disability employment policy. The opinions and views expressed here are not necessarily those of the Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments