There will always be bullies. Even some of us who are not bullies as a rule may have had a time or two where we tried to force our will on someone else just out of meanness. And for every bully, there is a someone who is victimized by that bully’s actions. Some of us have been bullied a lot.
David was constantly targeted by bullies. I knew David at the Ontario Junior High school when we were in the 7th grade, the 1960-1961 school year. He was a very frightened boy and the mean kids in school singled him out repeatedly. One time, even one of our teachers treated David shamefully — sending him to tears. When the teacher told him to take his seat, David was so frightened he just stood there paralyzed, tears running down his cheeks. The teacher proceeded to grab him by the arm and throw him at his desk, sending David and the desk flying. I felt really sorry for David and tried to treat him with kindness.
One day, the school counselor called me into his office to talk. He told me he had been working with David, trying to help him. He said that David told him that I was the only person in the school who treated him nicely. I rather doubt that was accurate, but that’s how David felt. The counselor told me, “I want you to try to help David, to talk to the other boys and get them to treat David better.”
I was only 14 years old at the time. But, even then, I knew that if I tried to do what the counselor asked, I ran the great risk that these bullies at school would include me as their next target for bullying. That thought terrified me. There was no way I had enough self confidence at that time to stand up to those bullies who made David’s life miserable. I told the counselor there was just no way I could do what he asked.
I left Ontario the next school year and lost all contact with David and most of my classmates. But — there will always be bullies. I attended school in Seattle for the 9th grade, where the school system bused students to school. Since there were always considerably more students than seats on the bus, the kids early on the route got the seats and those boarding later had to stand. However, there were a couple “tough guys” whose bus stop came after the seats were all taken, and they would roam up and down the aisle to pick one “weakling” they could order off their seat so the bully could sit. If the poor victim refused, they would simply grab him and pull him out of the seat and take it over When I saw this happening, I kept my head hunkered down and thought to myself, “Not me, not me, not me!”
The inevitable day came, however, when the chief bully decided he had sized me up enough and I would be his next victim. He ordered me out of my seat, but I refused. When he grabbed me to pull me out, I leapt out of the seat and jumped on him, whaling away on him with my fists. The bus driver quickly stopped the bus and ordered us off, then drove off. I walked the rest of the way on one side of the street, and he walked on the other side. I prayed he wouldn’t cross over to continue the fight, but I have a feeling he was saying the same prayer! Never again did those bullies try me.
The lesson I learned from this, which I should have already realized, is that bullies never pick on someone they think will fight back. You never see a bully challenge someone their own size or larger. It is always the smaller, weaker prey they seek. In truth, bullies are really frightened people trying to bolster their own egos by defeating someone else. I’m sorry I didn’t understand that fact earlier, and I’m sorry I didn’t step up to the plate on behalf of my friend.
Please forgive me, David.
