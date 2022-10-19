NEWPORT — A grounded marbled murrelet chick has taken wing thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq), the Oregon Marbled Murrelet Project (OMMP), and Wildlife Center of theNorth Coast (WCNC).
The marbled murrelet, Brachyramphus marmoratus, is listed as threatened under both the Federal and State Endangered Species Act. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of volunteers and wildlife professionals, this vulnerable seabird was successfully recovered, rehabilitated, and released after it was found on the forest floor.
“It is not normal for a murrelet to be on the beach or on the forest floor,” said Jonathan Dachenhaus, OMMP Faculty Research Assistant.
“If a member of the public finds a murrelet on the ground, either on the beach or in the forest, they should contact their local wildlife rehab facility or their local wildlife agency.”
The OMMP field research team was initially concerned when they observed an empty nest on a routine monitoring check in the Suislaw National Forest, but discovered the grounded chick nearby still alive and alert. The team examined the bird and transported it to OCAq.
OCAq aviculturists noted the bird was in good condition, but required longer term care. The Aquarium partners with other facilities in its rehabilitation efforts, and once the murrelet was cleared for transport, volunteers took the bird to WCNC, located in Astoria, Oregon.
Upon arrival to WCNC, the chick underwent additional exams, weight and temperature checks. The bird was given fluids and housed in an incubator for warmth until its temperature stabilized.
WCNC staff fed the bird small slivers of herring several times daily until it began to take food on its own; the team then focused on waterproofing the murrelet. Staff washed the bird to remove contaminants, allowing it to start preening effectively. Several days later, its feathers were completely waterproof, prompting release plans.
“It was a true team effort,” said Ginger Nealon, WCNC Wildlife Rehabilitator. “WCNC is so grateful to have had an opportunity to collaborate with OCAq and OSU’s MMP on this patient’s care.”
Volunteers transported the bird back to OCAq, where the research vessel Gracie Lynn was prepped for voyage. OMMP staff applied an identification band to the bird’s leg, and the crew set out for Yaquina Head.
Upon spotting other marbled murrelets bobbing on the water, the vessel slowed and Dachenhaus cupped the bird in his hands. With a gentle upward lift, the bird soared: four weeks after its discovery at the base of its nest tree, the marbled murrelet reached the sea.
About the Oregon Marbled Murrelet Project
The Oregon Marbled Murrelet Program was initiated by the Oregon State University College of Forestry, with the aim to learn more about space use and reproductive success of marbled murrelets in Oregon. OMMP’s mission is to provide new scientific information that advances our understanding of the breeding habitat requirements of Marbled Murrelets in Oregon and informs conservation and forest management planning within our coastal forests. Learn more at oregonmurrelet.org.
About Wildlife Center of the North Coast Wildlife Center of the North Coast is a non-profit wildlife hospital in Astoria, Oregon committed to promoting compassion, empathy, and respect for all life through wildlife rehabilitation, ecological teachings, and wildlife conservation. Over the past 25 years, WCNC has rescued thousands of animals and provided educational opportunities to hundreds of community members on the north Oregon Coast. We specialize in wildlife rehabilitation of native and migratory birds, mammals, and other creatures naturally occurring in Oregon, and receive an average of 1,000 patients annually. We work hard to provide them with the care needed to get them healthy and released back into their appropriate habitat. We have a small, dedicated staff and depend on our amazing volunteer team and generous friends like you to continue the lifesaving work we love. Learn more at coastwildlife.org.
