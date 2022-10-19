NEWPORT — A grounded marbled murrelet chick has taken wing thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq), the Oregon Marbled Murrelet Project (OMMP), and Wildlife Center of theNorth Coast (WCNC).

The marbled murrelet, Brachyramphus marmoratus, is listed as threatened under both the Federal and State Endangered Species Act. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of volunteers and wildlife professionals, this vulnerable seabird was successfully recovered, rehabilitated, and released after it was found on the forest floor.



