CALDWELL – The Board of Canyon County Commissioners will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new $7.6 million Canyon County Fair Expo Building on Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Representatives from Boise-based HC Company, the Caldwell City Council, Caldwell Urban Renewal District, and others will join the Commissioners and Fair Director, Diana Sinner, to break ground and officially kick-off construction on the project.
Construction on the 45,000 square-foot facility is expected to be completed in November 2022.
Once completed, the Fair Expo Building will be the newest addition to the Canyon County
Fairgrounds and the Caldwell Events Center. This partnership includes the Fair, City of Caldwell events, Caldwell Night Rodeo, Simplot Stadium events, and the College of Idaho.
The building will have a modern design and feature a number of amenities, including a 30,000 square-foot air-conditioned expo hall, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, and the new Fair administrative offices.
