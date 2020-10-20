JORDAN VALLEY
Remote areas of Malheur County, as well as Owyhee County and two other counties in Idaho, will soon go high-tech as they will be getting high-speed broadband internet service, as the recipients of $43.2 million in grants and loans provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
According to the USDA announcement, the funds are part of Rural Development’s program to bring broadband service to underserved and unserved areas of Oregon, Idaho and Nevada.
Oregon-Idaho Utilities will use its $12.8 million ReConnect grant to reach 612 people 75 farms, and three businesses with high-speed internet in Malheur, Owyhee counties, plus Humboldt and Elko counties in Nevada.
The company is investing about $4.2 million into the project, said Douglas Musgrave, manager of Oregon-Idaho Utilities, with headquarters in Nampa.
He said this new service is being provided to customers in the Rockville area, Jordan Valley area, Rome and Arock area, and to people living on the Idaho side in the South Mountain area.
Except for the some preliminary work done for the grant application, Musgrave said. “The project will begin in 2021,” he said.
“The funded service areas include 255 households spread over about 1,284 miles,” according to an information document about the project.
Farther north and east in Idaho, Middle Telephone Company will use a $5.4 million grant and $5.4 million loan to establish high-speed internet network in Washington, Valley, Blaine and Custer counties, to serve 236 people 15 businesses, four farms and a fire station, the release said.
“This funding will allow for economic expansion, opportunity add increased quality of life in these rural communities, which is desperately needed,” said Jim Hubbard, USDA Under Secretary of Natural Resources and Environment.
