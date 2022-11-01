ONTARIO — According to data released by cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 on Oct. 26, one of the latest cybersecurity scams to plague electronic communication devices is a phishing scam directed at users of the free Google service Google Translate, a program which allows people to translate text written in one language into another.
Phishing is a cybersecurity term that refers to unlawful use of a reputable company’s online presence to hook users with specialized forms of malware.
Due to Google being viewed as a secure website, “many people view it as a sign that a webpage is trustworthy.”
KnowBe4 describes in its news release that cybercriminals are using Google Translate pages in order to make their scam campaigns appear to be legitimate.
This new scam is a phishing attempt in which a cybercriminal will issue an email making a claim that “important emails are being withheld from your inbox.”
The same email then gives instructions to the user prompting them to “click a link to log in and confirm your account.”
Clicking on this link will redirect users to a “spoofed login page” that displays a banner that reads Google Translate and mimics the actual webpage. While this page is designed to look like the real Translate page, it is not and using this page to log in and provide information like a user name and password will give cybercriminals the opportunity to “access your account and steal your sensitive information.”
At the first Ontario School District Tiger Talks meeting held at Ontario High School on Oct. 24, one of the topics of discussion was the language barrier that some parents face when communicating with the school. One parent said that she uses translation software on her phone in order to understand the announcements being sent to her.
The parent did not specify if the software she used was Google Translate or if she was utilizing another software application.
KnowBe4 cautions to be aware of phishing scams like this one and offers tips in order to stay safe including always logging into the company’s website in lieu of clicking on a link if one is provided through an unsolicited email. Another tip the company offers is to “hover your mouse” over the link and make sure that the destination is a legitimate one.
Lastly, KnowBe4 suggests that multi-factor authentication be employed on all of the user’s accounts to ensure that user’s account information is not compromised.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.