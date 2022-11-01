ONTARIO — According to data released by cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 on Oct. 26, one of the latest cybersecurity scams to plague electronic communication devices is a phishing scam directed at users of the free Google service Google Translate, a program which allows people to translate text written in one language into another.

Phishing is a cybersecurity term that refers to unlawful use of a reputable company’s online presence to hook users with specialized forms of malware.



