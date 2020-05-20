PAYETTE - Even with students kept away from campuses due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Payette School District has found itself abuzz with activity. Superintendent Robin Gilbert related updates on these activities to the District Board of Trustees during their May 11 Zoom meeting, as well as her thoughts on the district’s situation.
Following are the topics Gilbert focused on in her comments:
Budget cuts
On May 8, Gov. Brad Little’s emergency task force announced a plan to reduce K-12 education funding for the 2021 fiscal year which begins July 1. According to little, the state can’t balance its budget for next year without the cuts due to state revenue shortfalls of $470 million amid the pandemic. Gilbert mentioned that this combined with the District’s decline in enrollment this school year has her team thinking deep.
“We’re a little concerned, quite concerned in getting the budget balanced and looking at the hit that we took in student enrollment this year,” said Gilbert. “The state held us harmless because that enrollment hit took place after our budget year, then they expect for you to spend the following year getting ready for that hit again.”
For 2020-2021, the District will be funded on 69 units in full-time equivalents (FTE) instead of the 75 units it was funded for in 2019-2020.
“Not only are we losing funding units … we’re losing how much we’re getting per unit. Just that number in and of its own is a significant hit [to] the District.”
Teachers will also be on a career ladder freeze, meaning no pay raises for the coming school year.
Information technology and curriculum line items are also on the list of items to be reduced by the state.
The District has also been pleading with state officials to avoid reductions in staff, according to Gilbert, but she notes that all Districts in Idaho are looking at reducing FTEs or declaring an emergency on this front.
Gilbert also referred to a letter penned by Co-Presidents Michelle Stoneman and Angie Spelman of the Payette Education Association, imploring the state to tap into CARES Act funds before insisting school districts trim budgets:
“Some districts in Idaho are considering budget cuts that would de-stabilize school environments and, at worst, deny students access to vital services they now, more than ever, will depend on when schools reopen,” according to the letter. “Now is not the time to hit the panic button and start slashing education budgets. When the school year resumes this fall, in whatever form it may take, students must have access to the fundamental resources to guarantee their health and safety.”
Gilbert did acknowledge that, even if CARES Act funds are disbursed to avoid layoffs, those remain one-time funds.
Keeping students fed
During the meeting, Gilbert acknowledged those District employees who stepped up to mobilize home delivery of meals to students. In recent weeks, she said bus drivers have been driving meals to students via what would usually be these students’ bus routes, helping to alleviate the need to come get meals at pick-up sites.
“Our transportation department, our foodservice department and then all hands on deck; Everybody else that was able to jump on buses and help them with serving meals on our bus routes for the last couple of weeks, versus the pick-up stations … that has increased the number of meals that we’re delivering,” said Gilbert.
After May 21, the last day of school, Gilbert said the meal program will switch to summer mode. On May 21, three days of meals will be delivered to students, after which the foodservice department will take a week off from meal delivery to prepare for summer. For families who can store a week’s worth of food, Gilbert said such supply will be made available to them each week. A written agreement will be required to receive these.
“It’s called non-congregate, which means they can pick them up and leave. That’s because we have the waivers from the federal government in order to do that, because of COVID.”
The waivers are valid until the end of June, according to Gilbert. At that point, the District’s normal summer meal program is scheduled to resume.
Alternative high school
Gilbert sought the Board’s vote to reopen the Payette Alternative High School, citing a need to serve those students the District has identified as being ‘at risk.’
“We used to have a real quality alternative high school here in the District, but from what I understand … it dwindled out over the years,” said Gilbert.
According to Gilbert, the principal at Payette High School integrated the program to the PHS campus by converting the program to an online, credit recovery program.
“We would like to reopen [the Alternative School] and make it a true alternative high school that was built for at-risk students,” said Gilbert.
Trustee Andy Kirkendall moved to approve the reopening of Payette Alternative High School, with Trustee Candita Strong seconding. The vote was unanimous.
Gilbert also announced at the meeting that, building off of the District’s Pirate theme, the new school is to be called Presidio Alternative School.
“We want to fortify around these kids and give them a chance, a real chance, at success to high school graduation.”
Teachers from Payette High will be enlisted to establish the new school, as well as incorporate online elements. Enrollment would be limited to 20 students at the onset of the school year.
New curriculum
format
With Payette School District adopting a four-day school week beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, Payette High School is going back to an eight-period format with four classes per quarter, eight total per semester. Gilbert said this gives students a chance to focus on fewer classes at a time while getting more done.
“If they were to fall behind, they’’re only a quarter behind, or if they lost a semester credit previously coming into this they could pick it up in a quarter.”
Gilbert notes this format will be more hands-on, with emphasis on Career Technical Education.
New curriculum
As the Board is in charge of overseeing curriculum, Gilbert reviewed with them key changes proposed for the new school year. She noted that McCain Middle School has piloted an up[dated English-Language Arts program for the District, which she wanted to make official.
“It’s been highly-rated, they’ve also been very, very successful,” said Gilbert of the McCain program. Gilbert said the District is buying new curriculum out of comprehensive school money to give continuity the program, as the program was established without such.
“They were teaching out of trade books, and basically writing their own [curricula], so this is giving them something really solid, written to the standards, to teach from.”
Gilbert also noted that Payette High School was using open-source materials to update its math program, lacking reliable support for those. She said grades 6-12 will be offered a more traditional math program this year, including Algebra I and Geometry, instead of a blended model.
“They have picked [Houghton Mifflin Harcourt], which they have been piloting since we’ve been online … It is a top-rated program, and teachers are thrilled with it,” said Gilbert.
She reports that teachers at McCain and Payette High already voted to adopt the math program. Continuous improvement monies will cover McCain’s program, curriculum budgets will cover Payette High’s.
Graduation
With Gov. Brad Little’s social distancing guidelines still applicable statewide during the Stages of Rebound plan, the District came up with options for graduating seniors at Payette High School: The first one would allow a graduate to receive their diploma at home, with Trustees coming to their doorstep to congratulate them. The second one offered one of two days, May 18 or 19, to come to the Payette High campus to receive their diploma on stage as a family member takes their photo.
As of May 11, Gilbert reported that while five students opted to have a home delivery of their diplomas, a further 58 had signed up to walk the stage.
“It looks like our Monday and Tuesday night will be full,” she said.
