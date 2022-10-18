German potato salad bites

• 6 slices of double smoked bacon cooked crisp and broken into pieces (save bacon fat)
• 1/2 cup sweet onion, small diced
• 1/2 tablespoon crushed garlic
• 2 tablespoon mustard
• 2 tablespoons water
• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
• 3 tablespoons white sugar
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
• ¼ teaspoon Hungarian smoked paprika
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
• 2 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
• 1 cup prepared Idaho® mashed potatoes kept at room temperature
2 cups cooked medium diced and peeled Idaho® Potatoes
• 2 large eggs
• 1½ cups panko Japanese breadcrumbs
• 1 cup Idahoan Original Potato Flakes for use as a dredge
For garnish
• 3 tablespoons fine minced fresh chives
• 1 cup Crème Fraiche placed in a fine tip squirt bottle for drizzling
• Freshly cracked black pepper
• 1 teaspoon Maldon flaked sea salt for a flake of salt per each bite
Directions
• In a large skillet over medium high heat, add the oil that will be used for deep frying.
• In a second pan cook the bacon.
• Once bacon is crisp, remove from pan and reserve about 3 tablespoons of bacon grease.
• Chop bacon into small pieces then set aside.
• In the hot bacon grease, cook diced onion and garlic until translucent, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
• In a large bowl, combine mustard, water, vinegar, and sugar. Mix until sugar has dissolved.
• Once dissolved, add salt, black pepper, cooked onion and garlic, paprika and herbs. Mix to combine.
• Add mashed and diced potatoes to dressing and sprinkle all the bacon. Toss to coat and blend into a thick mixture.
• Lightly beat the eggs in a shallow bowl. Blend with 3 tablespoons of water.
• In another shallow bowl, add the panko breadcrumbs.
• In a third bowl, add the Idahoan Potato flakes
• Using your hands mix the ingredients thoroughly and roll the mixture into 1-inch balls and refrigerate 30 minutes.
• Dip each ball into the Idahoan Potato flakes then the egg mixture, get rid of any excess and then dredge the ball in the panko breadcrumbs, and let the ball sit for a few minutes before adding to the oil.
• Cook until golden brown and heated through. Drain on paper towels and serve.
