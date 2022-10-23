ONTARIO — Voters in Ontario will see three names on their ballots for Ontario mayor, including Deborah K. Folden, incumbent Riley Hill and Eddie Melendrez. Melendrez is a member of the council whose term expires in 2024. Should he win his bid for mayor, it will be up to the council to fill his seat; otherwise, he’ll continue on through his term.
The candidates had a chance to sound off during an in-person forum on Wednesday evening at Treasure Valley Community College, which also was broadcast online.
Following is a recap of the question-and-answer session for the mayoral candidates.
Key duty?
When it comes to the key duties of the mayor, Melendrez says it’s important to lead from behind, Hill says the chief responsibility is to run meetings and Folden says she wants to build positive relations and find solutions.
Melendrez said it is important to listen to citizens and staff, noting that in his time on the council the group hasn’t done “a good enough job listening,” and had turned down proposals from department heads, including the fire training facility.
Hill said that the job is to lead, saying that people pay attention, thinking the “mayor is the face of the city.” Furthermore, he said the mayor’s job is to “make the city go in the direction you think it should go in.”
Folden said she wants to meet with members of the community to “stay in touch, stay in tune,” working alongside the council for the betterment of the cities.
Housing?
When it comes to the city’s role in more housing, Hill says it isn’t just about housing, Folden says its to encourage more family housing and Melendrez says a wholistic approach is needed which could mean more police officers.
Hill, who is a housing developer, said there are plenty of new houses available, including about 200 new places in the past four years and 180 new RV spots. However, he said in order to “take care of the working poor,” day care and programs such as Poverty to Prosperity are needed as people have to have jobs and education to afford housing.
Folden said she would like to talk to the community and get involvement from neighbors, community based organizations and grassroots groups, “working together with city officials.”
Melendrez said it would take continued investing into the community, and could include removal of the clause “upon breaking ground,” for the $250,000 budgeted for the pool.
Police calls for service
When pointed out that police calls for service was 16% lower in the first nine months of this year, as compared to last year, candidates were asked what was behind the perception that crime was increasing and how to address that. Measure 110, which decriminalized personal use possession of illicit drugs with treatment as an alternative to a ticket, came into play in these responses.
Folden said crime is high because of Measure 110, saying it “brought in people with mental health issues, drug problems, homelessness and and “lots” of Ontario’s problems. She said she would work to repeal Measure 110.
Melendrez stated that he would aim to work better together with local newspapers, “highlighting what we are doing,” noting that some of the first headlines people are drawn to are over negative subjects, such as crime and shootings.
Hill said it depends on how crime is defined, emphasizing that calls are up because of issues related to homelessness. With more and more of these calls taking time, the “perception permeates,” he said, noting that the council never turns down anything the police department asks for but noted that Measure 110 took away money for police protection.
Including Latino/Hispanic population
When asked what ways the city had failed to include the Latino/Hispanic population, which was 48% as of the latest U.S. Census, answers were mixed.
Melendrez said one way was the city not offering its information in dual languages, or any other languages for refugees who live in the area. The project was at one time being worked on by former assistant to the city manager Peter Hall, he said, but had unraveled due to turnover at City Hall. He said he works to ensure voices of Spanish-speaking families and those who are underrepresented are heard.
Hill did not say how the city failed but noted what he had done outside of his city purview. Noting that the Ontario School District’s Hispanic population surpassed the city’s at 63%, saying it had changed substantially since he moved here. He went on to say that the best way out of poverty is an education, noting he was a founding member of Poverty to Prosperity, which he said has served many Hispanic students.
Folden said she would ensure those who lack a voice had their concerns addressed. One way she would seek to get more community members involved is by speaking to the children, “they are our future,” then noted “all races are equal.”
Fix for services
When it came to the city services most complained about and a recommended fix, homelessness topped the list for all the candidates.
Hill opined that it is easy to identify problems but harder to come up with solutions, and that currently they are mandated to find a place for persons experiencing homelessness to go. He further noted that they just OK’d the hiring of more police.
Folden said she would work with multiple entities, including police department, local ministries, community and faith based organizations, and state and federal lawmakers for funding.
“We need to work together as a community,” she said.
Melendrez said ordinance issues and homelessness were top complaints. He said he would allocate more funding than the $10,000 the city currently has budgeted toward homelessness, and use it to support “organizations already doing the work.”
Closing
Candidates also talked about how to enhance the area to attract new workers and families. Melendrez said getting the pool, which is “the heart of the community,” back open was key. Folden agreed saying keeping children busy and occupied was a positive thing. Hill said, “children are our greatest asset,” then said that is the reason the city should focus on education, saying that with a reputation of an educated community, more businesses would want to locate here.
Closing statements ranged for candidates. Top messages from each of them follow.
“I care about Ontario, success is not an accident,” Hill said.
Melendrez said he has spoke up on many key issues, even with a minority vote.
Folden said she would work toward common-sense solutions and restoring faith in the community.
