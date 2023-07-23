FRUITLAND — Twenty-nine local students were awarded $105,500 during a scholarship assembly on May 17. The students have shown dedication and service to their community, as well as strong academic achievements.
Following is a list of scholarship amounts and donors name followed by the students who respectively received them this year.
• $7,500 Four Year Renewable - Barb and Tony Tesnohlidek: Zach Donahoo
• $5,000 Four Year Renewable - Tony Henggeler: Cidney Seals
• $2,000 Two Year Renewable - Galen & Cindy Lee: Emma Doddridge
• $1250 Two Year Renewable - Tony Henggeler: Maysen Beall, Adyson Bridgewater, Alberto Gordillo, Jace Jenks, Millicent McGinnis, Ember Mosman, Kennedy Phillips and Hope Phipps.
• $3,000 Western Development: Lexi Barnes and Matison Youngblood
• $3,000 Batt Vo-Tech: Grace Davis and Hunter Stephens
• $2,000 Kara Currey: Janice Roundy
• $2,000 Safari Club: Dominic Wickersham
• $1,500 Atlas Land Surveying: McKenna Hillman
• $1,500 Current Physical Therapy: Madelyn Hardy
• $1,500 Henggeler Families: Jose Espinoza
• $1,500 Honey Store: Beau Williams
• $1,500 Rywest Homes: Zane Bidwell
• $1,000 Kelly Strough – Spartan of the Year: Jacob Larson
• $1,000 Ben Kerfoot: Ellie Baker
• $1,000 Goldwings Realty: Larissa Concidine, Cesar Juarez
• $1,000 DL Evans Bank: Paige Cheney
• $1,000 Lee Wright: Annika Williams
• $1,000 Fruitland Dollars for Scholars: Jackson Lawrence
• $500 Bill and Jean Peterson: Paige Cheney
Fruitland Dollars for Scholars is a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides local graduating seniors with financial and academic assistance to help them pursue higher education. The Fruitland Chapter has distributed more than $500,000 in scholarships to over 340 area students in the past 15 years. It does so with the assistance of Scholarship America, a nonprofit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since the nonprofit was founded in 1958, Scholarship America has distributed over $4.5 billion to more than 2.8 million students, making it the nation’s largest private scholarship provider. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.