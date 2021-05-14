Editor:
COVID has caused some concerns. I realize people can believe what they want. Some choose not to wear a mask or recieve the COVID vaccine, their choice. Some are angry about the whole matter and are waiting for people to say something to them, so they can jump all over them. It is your right to believe the way you want to, most of them believe God will save them. If believe God gave us common sense, common sense to me is wear a mask and get the COVID vaccine.
On another subject, I contacted the City Police and the Sheriff Office about a property overrun with junk and garbage. Apparently both the Sheriff and the Police’s hands are tied when it comes to dealing with this mess. They cannot force the owner to clean up his mess. I can’t think of a reason not to make the owner clean up mess. This garbage pit can cause disease and a influx of rats and mice.
It is Spring. People want the city to look nice. The Ontario officer should be having people in the city limits, clean up their yards, mow their lawns. Cars parked on the streets for months at a time, need to be moved. The Ordinance Officer could fine people, and earn the city some money or at least help pay their wages.
James Hiscocks
1655 Pennington Drive
Ontario, Oregon
