Which county or city official is vested as well or will receive financial gain from this project? I live in Ontario. We do not need another nonprofit, fund-leaching, non-tax-paying operation moving into Ontario exposing our misused and abused young people. Questions I have:
Why would you want to take a piece of prime developed real estate off the property tax roll? Why would you want to locate foster children out of an adult-supervised environment and locate them into an area with a truck stop, a pot shop and the bottle drop?
My list goes on. Would you want these children that have been beaten, misused or sexually abused taken out of a bad environment only to be moved into a worse environment?
Where or how are you going to replace the property taxes to the state, county and city? Or, the monthly payment to the city for the transient occupancy tax, as well?
Which county judge or judges or city officials are promoting this project?
This has drugs, sex trafficking and male and female prostitution written all over it.
You need to rethink this mess!
Why would you house a child across from another motel and pot shop, within walking distance to the freeway and truck stop? Talk about kidnapping, prostitution and high exposure to drugs of all types.
There is more to this than alternative housing. They are building a housing just around the corner from this, as well in the old nursing home in the north End of town? Why suddenly are we in competition with private boards?
Rick Conant,
Ontario
