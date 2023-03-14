To the editor,

During a recent senate hearing, over 200 Oregonians shared overwhelming support for SB 610, Food for All Oregonians, a bill that will extend vital food assistance to Oregonians that are currently excluded due to immigration status. This legislation is supported by a wide coalition of over 100 community-based organizations including many that serve people experiencing hunger in Ontario and other rural areas of our state where hunger hits hardest.



