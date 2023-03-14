During a recent senate hearing, over 200 Oregonians shared overwhelming support for SB 610, Food for All Oregonians, a bill that will extend vital food assistance to Oregonians that are currently excluded due to immigration status. This legislation is supported by a wide coalition of over 100 community-based organizations including many that serve people experiencing hunger in Ontario and other rural areas of our state where hunger hits hardest.
The recent article “Food for All Oregonians has over 200 community members testify in support of SB 610” (Mar 5) overlooked the notable ratio of support for this bill. As shown Oregon State Legislature website, there were 211 written testimonies in support of SB 610, and only 10 in opposition. Those that watched the hearing live noted that there were 25 verbal testimonies in favor of the bill, and not a single one in opposition.
Additionally, the article included quotes from three testimonies in opposition of SB 610, and they all referenced a common myth about taxpayers – I want to clarify that immigrants and refugees, including undocumented workers, do pay taxes. In fact, undocumented Oregonians alone pay nearly $81 million in state and local taxes each year, yet they are excluded from vital safety nets.
Food for All Oregonians is talking about your classmates, colleagues, and people you practice your faith with. No one in Oregon should go hungry, and SB 610 will ensure that every Oregonian has the food they need to thrive.
