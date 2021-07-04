Food-miles; a concept I used in my last college class to help students see the relationship between their food consumption, fossil fuel consumption, global resources, and rising costs. In Oregon, House Bill 2021 — 100% Clean Energy for All — is forward-looking legislation that aims for 100% of electrons on the grid to be generated by “renewable energy resources.” Infrastructure. Construction. Jobs. And long-term energy access for the future.
Besides the value of job creation in the present, meeting future energy needs, and reducing fossil fuel combustion emissions, this legislation also incorporates the critical feedback from previously failed bills to meet the immediate needs of rural communities. Malheur County is uniquely poised to collect immense benefits.
We have proven solar fields, some small wind potential still available, and even energy pumped-storage capability (rPlus Hydro). While I did not grow up here (rural South Dakota), our kids are by our choice. When they face their twenties — maybe having a family, beginning to pay student loans as they start a career, or climbing the ladder with a construction outfit — I hope fluctuating energy costs dependent on nonrenewable and limited sources of fuel do not prevent their access to basic electrical needs.
Following is what I say to anyone when the topic comes up.
Solar panels don’t grow out of the ground, they require metals and fossil fuel input. Let’s use the current prices of fuel – which will continue to rise – and access to fuels – which will continue to decline — to invest in renewable projects.
Please contact our state lawmakers, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, or Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, to let them know this passed legislation is important to you in Malheur County.
