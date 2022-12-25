As historic cold weather sets in across the country, the Oregon Poison Center at Oregon Health & Science University reminds the public about the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Colder temperatures and storms, including the freezing rain expected in the Portland-metro area this week, may leave people without power or looking for alternative sources to heat their homes. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, portable generators as well as alternative heat and cooking sources should be used with care — and always outside the home.



Tags

Load comments