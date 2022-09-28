ONTARIO — Ontario State Treasurer Tobias Read was tailgating with the community ahead of the Ontario Soccer Boys game against La Grande on Tuesday night. The reason: a launch party for Ontario Promise, the city of Ontario’s college savings plan for students 19 and younger in the 97914 zip code.

Read’s plea to attendees — don’t keep it a secret — “tell your neighbors, tell your friends,” he said, about the opportunity to get $100 in an account this year.



