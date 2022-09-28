ONTARIO — Ontario State Treasurer Tobias Read was tailgating with the community ahead of the Ontario Soccer Boys game against La Grande on Tuesday night. The reason: a launch party for Ontario Promise, the city of Ontario’s college savings plan for students 19 and younger in the 97914 zip code.
Read’s plea to attendees — don’t keep it a secret — “tell your neighbors, tell your friends,” he said, about the opportunity to get $100 in an account this year.
Read said, the soccer game was a good emblem metaphorically for what the Treasury and Ontario were partnering up to do.
“To get all the talent that might otherwise be on the sideline, off the sideline and into the game,” Read said.
He also championed other Oregon college savings plans, including those for newborn Oregon babies and kindergarteners, and the ability to easily link a Bottle Drop account to a college savings account.
Also speaking at the event was Estevan Medera, a junior at Four Rivers Senior Prep, a charter school in Ontario. He spoke about how he was excited about the opportunity to get a college savings account.
He stated that many high school graduates, including those in Ontario, are not able to attend college largely due to cost.
“Ontario Promise is an amazing opportunity,” he said, noting that as a junior he felt “slightly unprepared to pay for college.”
At this point, Read said from his position in the audience, “You are not alone.”
“I am also very excited for my younger siblings to start up their account for the next years to come,” Medera said, encouraging those who were attending to take advantage of the opportunity.
The launch party included a free barbecue benefitting the Ontario Girls Wrestling Team. Serving up smiles alongside free hamburgers and hotdogs was the Hernandez family. This included Rueben, Armida, Priscilla, Amy and Tyra, some of whom were wearing ‘Team Hernandez’ T-shirts in support of daughter and sibling, Hanna Hernandez, an OHS junior who is in wrestling and soccer.
How it works
All a person has to do to get signed up for Ontario Promise go online to oregoncollegesavings.com and sign up or fill out a paper application and send it in. The paper application option is a waiver the state came up with after finding out that having a checking account was a barrier for some people to setting up an account. With that option, a checking account is not needed.
Once the account is set up, the 97914 zip code will trigger an automatic deposit of $100 for the 2022-23 school year, with $50 coming from Ontario and the other $50 coming from the state. For those who already have an account set up in which the beneficiary is 19 or younger, a deposit has already been made, with notification letters having been sent out from the Department of the Treasury. John Valley, policy and outreach director for Oregon Savings Network, said they discovered 37 in Ontario which met the criteria.
To get the ball rolling for college savings plans, Ontario Promise as initially incepted was only going to fund $100 each to students in certain grades in Ontario for the next two school years. The City Council OK’d budgeting $130,000 from unexpected marijuana revenues in 2021-22 for the 2022-23 school year. For the 2022-23 budget, the council allocated another $100,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
Once the state got involved in the planning process, the plan underwent several changes with the ad hoc committee. Finally, a plan was developed to get $100 each into all students accounts by reducing the city’s share to $50 and the state picking up the other half. Valley has been helping committee members make those presentations at various schools in Ontario.
The accounts are flexible can help a student go to any school that is eligible for federal financial aid. This includes four-year institutions, community colleges, trade school, apprenticeship programs, etc. That includes schools throughout the U.S. or around the world that are accredited for federal aid, Read said. This provides people more choices to match their skills or ambitions, he said.
Additionally, it can be used for any required cost of attendance related to college courses, such as welding equipment for welding classes.
‘Ontario is to be commended’
In a meeting ahead of the launch event, Read explained more about how the state was able to allocate funding to help get Ontario Promise off the ground for all students.
“We have a really consistent mission to make sure everyone in Oregon knows about the college savings plan and knows the incredible power it has to change people’s expectation and mindset,” Read said.
As chief investment officer for state, he says “there is no better investment than Oregon kids and future possibilities.” Furthermore he noted that part of budget for the Treasury is to send that message to people and make sure they are aware of it.
The Treasury has that capacity, he said, noting that he wishes it could be more and that they could do it for everybody.
Valley further explained that for the first full year, the state will match Ontario at $50 per account set up. Because the Treasury has never done anything like this before, Valley said the plan is to see how the first year goes. He noted that Council President Ken Hart was optimistic in hoping for a 75% uptick in accounts, but that the state did not anticipate that. Valley said the state’s contribution in the 2023-24 school year will be determined by how many accounts were open in the first year.
“It’s sort of like getting the snowball over the crest of the hill,” Read said, noting that the more accounts that are opened, the more it furthers the state’s ability to continue outreach for the mission.
“Ontario is to be commended for recognizing the power of this message and so we’re happy to make that investment,” he said. “I think the city deserves huge credit for people woh
As noted at a council meeting in January, Read mentioned how students with college savings plans are three times as likely to go to college and four times as likely to graduate college “no matter how much money is in the account.”
With its various college savings plans, staff at the Treasury have seen how a “little nudge” can go a long way. Read said typically once an account is set up, other deposits begin to trickle in.
While those accounts by no means usually pay for the entire cost of college, they do help students defray costs along the way, “because even a few thousand dollars saved is a few thousand dollars you don’t have to borrow.”
As the plan is rolled out there is still “a ton of work to do,” Hart said, which includes continuing to educate people about how to take advantage of the plan. Furthermore, with future councils not bound to having to contribute beyond 22-23, the hope is that the success rate is good enough Ontario Promise will continue to be funded by the city or other civic groups who might take notice of the project.
“If we don’t do well, it may be harder to convince future councils to spend the money,” he said.
Read noted that the full effect would not likely be seen in two years, but would be able to notice more accounts and people making deposits, which is a means to an end, he said.
Overcoming barriers
In addition to checking accounts, other barriers have included language and undocumented students.
For the latter, a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
The Treasury does have most of its college savings materials available in Spanish languages and does seek translation services on an as-needed basis.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill said it was nice when the state stepped forward in not only doubling the money and number of students reached, but in having the state handling the administration of the accounts. As such, the city won’t have to spend money to establish a foundation or other means of keeping the accounts managed.
“We were worried about how much money we were going to spend,” he said, adding that the plan really picked up speed and changed once Valley and Read got involved. “More kids were reached.”
