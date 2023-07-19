Youth can engineer catapults at the library July 19

Household items will take on a new shape at the Ontario Community Library tonight, as staff from Frontier STEM Hub Malheur Education Service District will be showing youth how to transform them into catapults. The hands-on activity is free and is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.

 Photo courtesy of Ontario Community Library

ONTARIO — Looking for a break from the norm? How about making replicas of ancient military devices at the library tonight?

Ontario Community Library is hosting a hands-on project related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The program will have youth making catapults and trying their hand at launching small objects from them from 3 to 4:30 p.m.



