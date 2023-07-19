Youth can engineer catapults at the library July 19

Household items will take on a new shape at the Ontario Community Library tonight, as staff from Frontier STEM Hub Malheur Education Service District will be showing youth how to transform them into catapults. The hands-on activity is free and is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.
ONTARIO — Looking for a break from the norm? How about making replicas of ancient military devices at the library tonight?
Ontario Community Library is hosting a hands-on project related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The program will have youth making catapults and trying their hand at launching small objects from them from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
"We will be using normal everyday items to make a useful machine," reads information on the event. "In this case a fun little catapult — that really works."
The activity is suitable for children 4 and older and after participants use their hands and brains to dive into engineering and design, they'll get to keep their creation.
"Participants are active in the entire process, moving through each step with the group to create their own device. Which will then be used and revised," according to the information.
All materials to make the catapults will be available at the library.
There is no cost or sign-up required to attend.
Staff from Frontier STEM Hub Malheur Education Service District are helping the library put on the event.
The library is at 388 S.W. Second Ave.
For more information, phone (541) 889-6371 or visit the Ontario Community Library at its similarly named dot-org website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.