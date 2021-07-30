LOS ANGELES ― Self-Realization Fellowship, founded by Paramahansa Yogananda ("Autobiography of a Yogi"), will be hosting its second fully online World Convocation Aug. 8-14. It will feature the yoga meditation teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda. The weeklong program of spiritual renewal, which drew 35,000 registered participants from around the world last year, will be offered this year again—free of charge. The online event will be in English with subtitles in multiple languages, including German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
Led by monks and nuns of the fellowship, the immersive program provides meditations, united prayer, kirtan (sacred chanting), classes on the yoga teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda, and virtual pilgrimage tours to sacred sites established by Yogananda.
Widely regarded as the father of Yoga in the West, Yogananda helped popularize India’s ancient science of Yoga through the transcontinental public lecture tours he made in the U.S. during the 1920s and 1930s, through his nonprofit Self-Realization Fellowship, and through his many published writings. His spiritual classic, "Autobiography of a Yogi," which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, ranks as one of the “20 most popular autobiographies of all time.”
The 2021 Online Self-Realization Fellowship World Convocation features:
• A full program of meditations and classes on the “How-to-Live” teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda, including daily talks on how to apply yogic principles to one’s life on such topics as “The Liberating Power of Positive Thinking and Enthusiasm,” “Being a Spiritual Seeker in Today’s Complex World,” “Faith: A Corner Stone of our Spiritual Lives,” and “Meditation: A Journey to Spiritual Freedom”;
• Classes on the fellowship's meditation techniques, open to all current and graduate students of the fellowship lessons, as well as to those who enroll in the lessons;
• A special talk on Autobiography of a Yogi to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Yogananda’s global, spiritual classic;
• Group meditations and kirtans; and
• Virtual pilgrimage tours to Self-Realization Fellowship locations established by Yogananda
The 2021 Online SRF World Convocation will originate mostly from the international headquarters of SRF in Los Angeles, where Yogananda lived and worked from 1925 until his passing in 1952. Those interested in the meditation technique classes may enroll in lessons in advance.
For more information, visit https://convocation.yogananda.org or phone the fellowship’s headquarters at (323) 225-2471.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.