ONTARIO — More than 500 people submitted questions and comments for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s virtual state-wide town hall Friday morning, which he conducted from his Senate office in Washington D.C., due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
This was the first of its kind Wyden had held, and he commented that he hopes it will be the last.
Wyden began by promoting the “Oregon way,” which he has heard a lot about going to the in-person town halls. This is defined as people finding common ground and coming together to find solutions. That would expand to include working around the globe to find a solution to COVID-19, Wyden said, noting he is working on the next rescue package.
He is working to make sure the targeted help gets to the folks it is intended for, Wyden said.
To the first question, which was about testing for the virus, Oregon’s senior senator said he is working for quality testing to make sure the results are accurate and that the results are obtained quickly.
Testing needs to be with health-care workers, food service workers and others on the front line, Wyden said.
“We need a national blueprint in the way we are doing the testing and on protective gear,” he said.
He emphasized that does not mean it would be run by the federal government.
Nick Powers, who is with a community health clinic in Enterprise, said his clinic provides telehealth services and is concerned about being pushed out by larger systems. Wyden said one of his top priorities in Congress is expanding tele-health.
“Telehealth was important before the virus,” he said. “Enterprise is a good example of what telehealth should be.”
Regarding a question about domestic violence, Wyden said, one of the problems is that the places the violence was reported by, such as schools and doctors offices, are not available now. He says he is working to put the issue before his colleagues to help find services for people in these situations.
Another person was a woman out a job, who is taking care of an elderly parent, who barely had enough money for food or pay other bills, after paying the rent. Wyden talked with her through her problem and said his staff would try to help.
The session was hosted by the Town Hall Project, which passed all questions.
